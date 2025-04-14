Altigen Technologies: Altigen Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Call Information

NEWARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2025 / Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider today announced it will report its second quarter 2025 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).
What: Altigen Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call and Webcast.
When: Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).
Dial In:
Toll Free: 877-545-0523
International: 973-528-0016
Participant Access Code: 531611
Participants will be greeted by an operator and asked for the access code. If a caller does not have the code they can reference the company name.
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2183/52312
Teleconference Replay: Available until Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 52312
Webcast Replay: Available until Tuesday, July 29, 2025
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2183/52312
About Altigen Technologies
Altigen Technologies (OTCQB: ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in Silicon Valley, and our operations are strategically located in five countries spanning three continents. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.
Contact: ir@altigen.com
SOURCE: Altigen Technologies
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire