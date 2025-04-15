Molten Ventures Plc: Delisting of Ordinary Shares from Euronext Dublin

DJ Delisting of Ordinary Shares from Euronext Dublin

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Delisting of Ordinary Shares from Euronext Dublin 15-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Delisting of Ordinary Shares from Euronext Dublin On Monday, 14 April 2025, following careful review by the Board of Molten, the Company made an application to Euronext Dublin for the delisting of its ordinary shares of 1p each from the Official List of Euronext Dublin. Molten will continue to remain on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Molten has benefited from a listing in Ireland for almost a decade. This however has become increasingly difficult to maintain with further divergence in regulatory requirements and expectations between the UK and the European Union following Brexit. It is anticipated the delisting will simplify compliance and regulatory obligations of Molten and reduce central costs. Molten remains committed to the Irish market having launched an Irish focused fund with support from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) in July 2023 (the "Irish Fund"). The Irish Fund invests into high growth technology companies whose core activities, management and expertise are based in the Republic of Ireland. Any delisting of Molten's ordinary shares from the Irish market is subject to the approval of Euronext Dublin. It is anticipated that the delisting will take effect on or around Monday, 19 May 2025. Further announcements will be made in due course as appropriate. For further information, please contact: Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Ben Wilkinson (Chief Executive Officer) ir@molten.vc Andrew Zimmermann (Chief Financial Officer) Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies. It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: GROW; GRW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 382735 EQS News ID: 2117392 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2117392&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)