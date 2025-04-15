Bodycote Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15

15 April 2025



Bodycote plc

(the Company)



Annual Report and Accounts



Further to the Company's announcement of Full Year Results 2024 issued on 14 March 2025, Bodycote plc announces that it has today published its 2024 Annual Report and Accounts (2024 Annual Report) and Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting (2025 AGM Notice).

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.1R copies of the 2024 Annual Report and the 2025 AGM Notice have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

The Company also confirms that, in accordance with DTR 6.3.5(1A), the regulated information required under DTR 6.3.5, is available in unedited full text within the 2024 Annual Report available on the National Storage Mechanism.

These documents have also been issued or have otherwise been made available to shareholders today and are available on the Company's website at www.bodycote.com .

The Company's 2025 AGM is scheduled to be held at 10:30am on Wednesday 21 May 2025 at Hilton London Metropole, 225 Edgware Road, London W2 1JU.

For further information, please contact:



Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Chief Executive Officer

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 20 3727 1340