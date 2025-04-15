New shares in WindowMaster International A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 16 April 2025. The new shares are issued due to employees' warrant exercise.
|ISIN:
|DK0061278355
|Name:
|WindowMaster International
|Number of shares before change:
|14,512,903 shares
|Change:
|50,000 shares
|Number of shares after change:
|14,562,903 shares
|Price:
|DKK 6.01
|Face value:
|1
|Orderbook ID:
|204220
|Short name:
|WMA
For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Grant Thornton
© 2025 GlobeNewswire