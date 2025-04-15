New shares in WindowMaster International A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 16 April 2025. The new shares are issued due to employees' warrant exercise.

ISIN: DK0061278355 Name: WindowMaster International Number of shares before change: 14,512,903 shares Change: 50,000 shares Number of shares after change: 14,562,903 shares Price: DKK 6.01 Face value: 1 Orderbook ID: 204220 Short name: WMA

For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Grant Thornton