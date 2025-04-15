Cision Ltd.: Cision Announces Sale of Help A Reporter Out (HARO) to Featured.com

CHICAGO, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision, a global leader in media intelligence and communications solutions, today announced the sale of its Help A Reporter Out (HARO) platform to Featured.com.

Originally launched in 2008 and acquired by Cision through its merger with Vocus in 2014, HARO provided a long-standing service connecting journalists with expert sources. The sale of HARO reflects Cision's continued focus on strengthening and investing in its core product suite, which includes CisionOne, Brandwatch, and PR Newswire (PRN).

"Cision confirms that it no longer offers the Help A Reporter Out or Connectively services as part of its product suite," said Jim Daxner, Chief Product Officer & Head of Strategy at Cision. "We are focused on advancing our core platforms - CisionOne, Brandwatch, and PRN - which are critical to delivering powerful, integrated communications solutions for our customers."

Following the rebranding of HARO to Connectively in 2024 and its subsequent discontinuation, Cision made the decision to divest the asset to an external party. Featured.com was identified as a well-aligned partner to take ownership of the platform.

The transaction allows Cision to concentrate its resources and innovation efforts on its core technology platform strategy. With CisionOne delivering a next-generation media intelligence platform, Brandwatch leading in consumer intelligence and social media management, and PR Newswire continuing as the world's largest press release distribution network, Cision remains committed to enabling communications professionals to effectively manage and measure media impact.

