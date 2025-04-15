Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15
15 April 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 89,596 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 734.254p. The highest price paid per share was 736.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 730.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0115% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 528,852,246 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 779,371,742. Rightmove holds 10,830,092 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
681
736.600
12:51:30
651
736.600
12:49:46
744
736.600
12:49:46
609
736.400
12:41:39
643
736.600
12:39:39
695
736.400
12:36:11
745
736.600
12:36:01
308
736.400
12:30:17
124
736.400
12:30:01
732
736.400
12:30:01
659
736.400
12:25:06
671
736.600
12:20:56
150
736.600
12:19:25
530
736.600
12:19:25
680
736.200
12:17:44
9
736.200
12:17:44
715
736.000
12:13:12
116
736.000
12:11:17
116
736.000
12:11:17
224
736.000
12:11:17
48
736.000
12:11:02
146
736.000
12:10:57
62
736.000
12:10:57
52
736.000
12:10:57
282
736.000
12:10:57
20
736.000
12:10:57
17
736.000
12:10:57
48
736.000
12:10:57
20
736.000
12:10:57
17
736.000
12:10:57
48
736.000
12:10:57
48
736.000
12:10:57
73
736.000
12:10:57
192
736.000
12:10:57
690
735.000
12:05:05
10
735.000
12:05:05
308
735.400
12:03:28
16
735.400
12:03:28
540
735.400
12:03:28
692
735.600
12:03:28
8
735.600
12:03:28
390
735.400
12:01:57
98
735.400
12:01:57
384
735.400
12:01:56
1055
735.000
11:56:02
713
735.400
11:47:36
100
734.000
11:44:32
1
734.600
11:41:35
671
734.600
11:41:35
621
734.800
11:41:24
23
734.800
11:41:24
543
735.400
11:33:04
212
735.400
11:33:04
737
735.600
11:32:10
726
735.600
11:32:10
348
735.600
11:29:03
321
735.600
11:29:03
654
735.600
11:29:03
742
736.200
11:22:06
751
736.200
11:18:15
24
736.600
11:18:14
726
736.600
11:18:14
712
736.600
11:18:14
657
736.600
11:18:14
701
736.600
11:18:14
656
736.600
11:18:14
610
736.600
11:18:14
713
735.400
11:00:08
741
735.600
10:59:02
684
735.800
10:59:01
639
736.000
10:50:00
550
736.200
10:48:19
759
736.200
10:48:19
697
736.200
10:39:47
711
736.400
10:39:46
752
736.000
10:37:05
611
736.000
10:36:19
220
736.000
10:36:19
500
736.000
10:36:19
285
734.400
10:30:25
191
732.800
10:21:37
550
732.800
10:21:37
684
733.800
10:20:47
664
733.800
10:19:14
685
733.800
10:18:30
733
733.800
10:16:45
658
733.800
10:13:10
738
733.800
10:13:10
650
733.600
10:11:10
733
733.800
10:07:56
660
732.200
10:04:29
699
732.200
10:02:43
707
732.200
10:01:18
67
732.200
10:00:01
690
732.200
10:00:01
627
731.400
09:59:33
697
733.600
09:59:19
647
733.000
09:56:53
628
733.600
09:55:04
120
733.600
09:55:04
684
733.600
09:53:32
636
733.800
09:53:16
102
733.800
09:53:16
712
732.000
09:50:16
660
730.800
09:48:18
848
730.800
09:47:40
707
731.000
09:47:17
301
730.600
09:43:36
32
730.600
09:43:36
716
730.800
09:43:26
81
731.000
09:43:23
644
731.000
09:43:23
653
731.200
09:39:23
648
731.200
09:36:26
708
732.000
09:33:55
636
731.800
09:31:48
577
732.200
09:31:11
116
732.200
09:31:11
654
732.200
09:30:45
634
731.000
09:30:18
727
731.000
09:30:18
632
731.200
09:29:41
736
731.600
09:25:49
611
731.600
09:25:49
660
732.200
09:19:21
535
732.800
09:19:12
74
732.800
09:19:12
754
733.000
09:18:57
695
733.600
09:17:29
759
733.800
09:17:27
700
734.000
09:17:27
14
734.000
09:17:27
719
733.800
09:12:28
652
734.000
09:12:16
741
733.400
09:11:59
718
732.600
09:04:19
705
732.800
09:03:45
655
732.800
09:00:10
692
733.000
09:00:01
968
733.800
08:59:51
636
734.000
08:59:50
377
733.000
08:59:43
743
733.000
08:59:34
720
733.000
08:59:33
693
733.000
08:59:33
704
733.400
08:59:28
865
733.400
08:59:22
697
733.600
08:59:22
620
732.200
08:51:46
438
732.800
08:51:18
210
732.800
08:51:18
681
733.200
08:48:55
745
733.800
08:48:45
664
733.400
08:47:17
704
733.800
08:47:11
751
734.000
08:47:03
642
733.800
08:46:24
659
734.000
08:46:18
757
734.200
08:37:34
730
734.600
08:36:05
757
735.400
08:36:05
550
736.200
08:27:35
205
736.200
08:27:35
642
736.400
08:27:35
613
735.800
08:21:20
748
734.800
08:16:04
682
735.400
08:15:52
723
735.800
08:15:52
721
736.000
08:15:51
560
734.800
08:12:41
190
734.800
08:12:41
668
735.200
08:10:03