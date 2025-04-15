Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Anzeige
Global Tactical tritt dem Critical Minerals Institute bei!
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
8,7508,85019:35
PR Newswire
15.04.2025 18:06 Uhr
121 Leser
Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15

15 April 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 89,596 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 734.254p. The highest price paid per share was 736.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 730.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0115% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 528,852,246 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 779,371,742. Rightmove holds 10,830,092 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

681

736.600

12:51:30

651

736.600

12:49:46

744

736.600

12:49:46

609

736.400

12:41:39

643

736.600

12:39:39

695

736.400

12:36:11

745

736.600

12:36:01

308

736.400

12:30:17

124

736.400

12:30:01

732

736.400

12:30:01

659

736.400

12:25:06

671

736.600

12:20:56

150

736.600

12:19:25

530

736.600

12:19:25

680

736.200

12:17:44

9

736.200

12:17:44

715

736.000

12:13:12

116

736.000

12:11:17

116

736.000

12:11:17

224

736.000

12:11:17

48

736.000

12:11:02

146

736.000

12:10:57

62

736.000

12:10:57

52

736.000

12:10:57

282

736.000

12:10:57

20

736.000

12:10:57

17

736.000

12:10:57

48

736.000

12:10:57

20

736.000

12:10:57

17

736.000

12:10:57

48

736.000

12:10:57

48

736.000

12:10:57

73

736.000

12:10:57

192

736.000

12:10:57

690

735.000

12:05:05

10

735.000

12:05:05

308

735.400

12:03:28

16

735.400

12:03:28

540

735.400

12:03:28

692

735.600

12:03:28

8

735.600

12:03:28

390

735.400

12:01:57

98

735.400

12:01:57

384

735.400

12:01:56

1055

735.000

11:56:02

713

735.400

11:47:36

100

734.000

11:44:32

1

734.600

11:41:35

671

734.600

11:41:35

621

734.800

11:41:24

23

734.800

11:41:24

543

735.400

11:33:04

212

735.400

11:33:04

737

735.600

11:32:10

726

735.600

11:32:10

348

735.600

11:29:03

321

735.600

11:29:03

654

735.600

11:29:03

742

736.200

11:22:06

751

736.200

11:18:15

24

736.600

11:18:14

726

736.600

11:18:14

712

736.600

11:18:14

657

736.600

11:18:14

701

736.600

11:18:14

656

736.600

11:18:14

610

736.600

11:18:14

713

735.400

11:00:08

741

735.600

10:59:02

684

735.800

10:59:01

639

736.000

10:50:00

550

736.200

10:48:19

759

736.200

10:48:19

697

736.200

10:39:47

711

736.400

10:39:46

752

736.000

10:37:05

611

736.000

10:36:19

220

736.000

10:36:19

500

736.000

10:36:19

285

734.400

10:30:25

191

732.800

10:21:37

550

732.800

10:21:37

684

733.800

10:20:47

664

733.800

10:19:14

685

733.800

10:18:30

733

733.800

10:16:45

658

733.800

10:13:10

738

733.800

10:13:10

650

733.600

10:11:10

733

733.800

10:07:56

660

732.200

10:04:29

699

732.200

10:02:43

707

732.200

10:01:18

67

732.200

10:00:01

690

732.200

10:00:01

627

731.400

09:59:33

697

733.600

09:59:19

647

733.000

09:56:53

628

733.600

09:55:04

120

733.600

09:55:04

684

733.600

09:53:32

636

733.800

09:53:16

102

733.800

09:53:16

712

732.000

09:50:16

660

730.800

09:48:18

848

730.800

09:47:40

707

731.000

09:47:17

301

730.600

09:43:36

32

730.600

09:43:36

716

730.800

09:43:26

81

731.000

09:43:23

644

731.000

09:43:23

653

731.200

09:39:23

648

731.200

09:36:26

708

732.000

09:33:55

636

731.800

09:31:48

577

732.200

09:31:11

116

732.200

09:31:11

654

732.200

09:30:45

634

731.000

09:30:18

727

731.000

09:30:18

632

731.200

09:29:41

736

731.600

09:25:49

611

731.600

09:25:49

660

732.200

09:19:21

535

732.800

09:19:12

74

732.800

09:19:12

754

733.000

09:18:57

695

733.600

09:17:29

759

733.800

09:17:27

700

734.000

09:17:27

14

734.000

09:17:27

719

733.800

09:12:28

652

734.000

09:12:16

741

733.400

09:11:59

718

732.600

09:04:19

705

732.800

09:03:45

655

732.800

09:00:10

692

733.000

09:00:01

968

733.800

08:59:51

636

734.000

08:59:50

377

733.000

08:59:43

743

733.000

08:59:34

720

733.000

08:59:33

693

733.000

08:59:33

704

733.400

08:59:28

865

733.400

08:59:22

697

733.600

08:59:22

620

732.200

08:51:46

438

732.800

08:51:18

210

732.800

08:51:18

681

733.200

08:48:55

745

733.800

08:48:45

664

733.400

08:47:17

704

733.800

08:47:11

751

734.000

08:47:03

642

733.800

08:46:24

659

734.000

08:46:18

757

734.200

08:37:34

730

734.600

08:36:05

757

735.400

08:36:05

550

736.200

08:27:35

205

736.200

08:27:35

642

736.400

08:27:35

613

735.800

08:21:20

748

734.800

08:16:04

682

735.400

08:15:52

723

735.800

08:15:52

721

736.000

08:15:51

560

734.800

08:12:41

190

734.800

08:12:41

668

735.200

08:10:03


