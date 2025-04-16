Smart Eye Announces 3 New Interior Sensing AI Design Wins with Major Korean Car Manufacturer

Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) - Smart Eye has been selected to deliver its Automotive Interior Sensing AI software, combining Driver Monitoring System (DMS) and Cabin Monitoring System (CMS) functionalities, to three new car models. The estimated revenue of the order is SEK 75 million based on estimated product life cycle projections.

Smart Eye, a leading developer of Driver Monitoring (DMS) and Interior Sensing software for the automotive industry, today announced it will supply its Interior Sensing technology to three new vehicle models by a major Korean car manufacturer with a global manufacturing footprint.

This customer has previously implemented Smart Eye's Interior Sensing AI across multiple models and has now chosen to extend the technology's combined DMS and CMS to additional models.

By expanding monitoring capabilities beyond the driver to the entire cabin, Smart Eye's technology enables a new generation of features designed to improve both safety and user experience. These can include detection of unbuckled seat belts, child seat presence, body positioning, and other occupant activities. This information plays a critical role in enabling intelligent safety interventions and comfort functions.

The new vehicles are scheduled to go into production in 2026. The estimated revenue for the order is SEK 75 million, based on product life cycle volume projections.

With these additions, Smart Eye's Interior Sensing technology has now been selected for a total of ten car models by multiple OEMs.

"We continue to see increased interest from OEMs in gaining a complete view of what's happening inside the vehicle," said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "That demand is driving a clear industry trend toward combining DMS and CMS, allowing us to deliver increased value per car."

Smart Eye has now received a total of 364?design wins from 23 OEMs. The combined estimated lifetime value from current design wins is now larger than SEK 8.610 billion. The estimated value over the product lifecycle from possible additional design wins with all 23 vehicle manufacturers is SEK?5.640?billion.

