Smart Eye Announces Pre-Integrated Driver and Occupant Monitoring on Renesas' R-Car Gen 5 Platform

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / January 6, 2026 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) - The integration brings ASIL-grade in-cabin sensing to Renesas' multi-domain compute, enabling faster launches and simpler system design for software-defined vehicles.

Smart Eye, the global leader in Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) and Interior Sensing AI, today announced expanded support for centralized automotive compute platforms, with its production-proven driver and occupant monitoring software now available pre-integrated on Renesas' new R-Car X5H, the flagship system-on-chip (SoC) of the R-Car Gen 5 family.

This pre-integration enables Smart Eye's safety-critical software to operate alongside infotainment and other high-performance workloads on a single compute unit, supporting the shift toward centralized architectures in software-defined vehicles.

The R-Car X5H is built to host mixed-criticality workloads, enabling Smart Eye's ASIL-B-compliant driver and occupant monitoring to operate in a protected execution environment while ADAS and L2+ functions run alongside infotainment, visualization, and AI applications. This architecture reduces the number of electronic control units required in a vehicle and supports faster program launches with lower system cost.

As part of this integration, Smart Eye's software is included in the Renesas RoX Whitebox SDK, giving OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers immediate access to a ready-to-run in-cabin sensing stack during early platform evaluation. With pre-validated camera support and a lightweight compute footprint, Smart Eye's software can be activated out of the box with minimal setup, eliminating lengthy integration cycles and accelerating time-to-market for safety-critical features.

"OEMs are moving rapidly toward centralized compute, and Renesas' R-Car Gen 5 platform shows how safety and infotainment domains can coexist without compromise," said Detlef Wilke, Vice President Innovations & Strategic Partnerships at Smart Eye. "Pre-integration enables OEMs to deploy driver and occupant monitoring quickly and securely, without adding hardware or creating integration bottlenecks. It shortens the path from concept to production and reduces the friction that typically slows new vehicle programs."

"Smart Eye has a long history of delivering reliable in-cabin sensing on Renesas platforms," said Aish Dubey, Vice President of the High Performance Computing SoC Business Division at Renesas. "With the R-Car X5H, we're enabling partners like Smart Eye to run safety-critical applications alongside advanced cockpit and AI workloads on a unified architecture. This approach reduces system complexity for our customers and speeds the deployment of new vehicle features."

Renesas will present invitation-only demonstrations at CES 2026 featuring the R-Car X5H and RoX Whitebox SDK. Smart Eye will also showcase its automotive technology portfolio in West Hall booth #3327 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

For meeting requests during CES, visit https://www.smarteye.se/ces-2026/book-an-appointment.

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 26 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

