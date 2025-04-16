aXichem AB: aXichem appoints Erik Lager as Chief Operating Officer, to meet the growth phase's increased need for a quality-assured delivery process

aXichem AB (publ), (aXichem), developer of innovative natural analogue feed additives and dietary supplement ingredients, announces that the company, which is entering a growth phase and seeing increased demand for phenylcapsaicin, has decided to appoint Erik Lager as Chief Operating Officer (COO), to continue to ensure quality in orders, production and delivery during the company's commercial expansion. Erik Lager has been Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at aXichem since 2019.

Torsten Helsing, CEO of aXichem, comments:

"I am very pleased that Erik Lager is taking on the role of Chief Operating Officer. Erik has a good overview of aXichem's operations, and he has been a strong contributor to building the well-functioning logistics process that the company has today. As aXichem now enters a growth phase, it is important that Erik's role is clarified in the dialogue with customers and suppliers. The overall coordination of product adaptations, which takes place within the framework of our customer collaborations, will also be included under the role of Chief Operating Officer."

Erik Lager has a PhD in organic chemistry from Lund University and has worked as CTO and COO at Nexam Chemical Holding. Erik Lager has been a member of the company's management team since 2019 and holds 151,674 A shares in aXichem.

