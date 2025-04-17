GRK Infra Oyj: GRK will build a new multi-level junction on national road 3, value approximately EUR 12 million

17.4.2025 15:00:00 EEST | GRK Infra Oyj | Investor News

GRK Infra Oyj Investor News 17 April 2025 at 3:00 p.m.

GRK Finland Oy and the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency signed a contract agreement on the construction of the national road 3 Moreeni multi-level junction project on 17 April 2025. This is a joint project between the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency and the City of Hämeenlinna. The value of the agreement is approximately EUR 12 million. The actual construction work will begin in May 2025 and the project will be completed in late 2026.

The project will implement a new multi-level junction on national road 3 to connect the Moreeni-Rastikangas business area to the main road network. The new multi-level junction will be built halfway between the Virala (road 292) and Hattelmala (road 10) multi-level junctions on the road section between Hämeenlinna and Janakkala. The project also includes implementing a rest area designed for HCT vehicles in the Moreeni area and the demolition of rest areas along national road 3.

Upon the signing the agreement on 17 April 2025, the project will be transferred to GRK's order book, which amounted to EUR 845.6 million at the end of 2024.

"The infrastructure construction market is stable, and growth is influenced by the high infrastructure-related repair backlog and publicly funded infrastructure investments. During 2025-2032, we plan to invest EUR 1.5 billion in the Finnish road network, and this project is a good example of this," says Juha Toimela, CEO of GRK.

GRK's civil engineering and road construction business includes the construction, renovation and upgrading of streets, roads, bridges and other traffic infrastructure. GRK has several road projects under way in Finland, the most significant of which is the renovation contract for national road 9 in Siilinjärvi, between Lotteinen and Jännevirta, worth approximately EUR 32 million. In total, the contract will be completed in autumn 2026.

The multi-level junction will facilitate the development of the business area

Construction work will start in May with the excavation and embankment work of new roads and street lines. The work will initially be carried out outside the traffic areas and will not affect traffic. However, the project requires traffic arrangements during work on national road 3 and road 130 this summer, when the bridge work begins.

"The contract will take place in a challenging location in terms of traffic. The work will be carried out in such a way that we can ensure the safe work of employees as well as the smoothest possible traffic and minimum disruption to road users during the project," says Jaakko Mäkelä, Business Director at GRK Suomi Oy.

Contacts

Jaakko Mäkelä, Liiketoimintajohtaja, taito- ja väylärakentaminen, +358 50 377 51 52, jaakko.makela@grk.fi

About GRK Infra Oyj

GRK designs, repairs and builds roads, highways, tracks and bridges in order to make everyday life run smoothly, promote people meeting each other and to create a more sustainable future. GRK's expertise also includes environmental technology. We operate in Finland, Sweden and Estonia with approximately 1,100 professionals. GRK's core competencies include the execution of versatile infrastructure construction projects, project management of both small and large projects as well as extensive rail expertise. GRK provides services from design to construction and maintenance.

Our customers include the state administration, municipalities and cities, as well as the private sector. GRK works on several projects in alliance with other companies of the infrastructure construction sector. In addition to the parent company of the group, GRK Infra Plc, the group consists of subsidiaries in each operating country: GRK Finland Ltd in Finland, GRK Eesti AS in Estonia and GRK Sverige AB in Sweden. The parent company of the group, GRK Infra Plc, is responsible for the administration and financing of the group. The subsidiaries GRK Finland Ltd, GRK Eesti AS and GRK Sverige AB carry out the operational activities of the group.