American Resources Corporation: American Resources Unveils Mobile Modular Rare Earth Leaching Solution to Extract Value from Coal and Mine Waste

Billions of tons of coal and mine waste globally hold untapped potential for producing concentrates of rare earth, critical minerals, and other valuable metals

American Resources will deploy processing solution across its 30,000-acres of controlled property and offer a licensing option to other land and surface rights owners globally

ReElement Technologies has demonstrated economic recovery and refining of magnet-grade Nd, NdPr and Dy from coal waste - alongside valuable byproducts including High Purity Alumina and Silicon Dioxide

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a producer and processor of raw material for the infrastructure and defense sectors, has announced the development of a groundbreaking modular, mobile, and scalable leaching solution. This innovative approach enables the extraction of rare earth concentrates from coal and other mine waste - materials that currently represent environmental liability worldwide. The Company plans to deploy these units across its controlled 30,000-acres, as well as license such units to landowners and mining operators globally to generate royalty-based revenue. The resulting leachate produced will be supplied to ReElement Technologies ("ReElement") as a feedstock to be refined into ultra-pure rare earth products for domestic and allied-nation magnet manufacturers.

ReElement Technologies has successfully demonstrated its capability to produce high-purity, separated rare earth oxides from coal waste. In addition, ReElement is actively collaborating with a U.S.-based partner to source rare earth concentrates derived from mine water liabilities, further expanding a sustainable and domestic supply chain for critical minerals.

Mark Jensen, Chairman and CEO of American Resources and ReElement states, "This is a pivotal moment for our country - one where we must, and will, break China's dominance over the global critical mineral supply chains which are essential to our national defense and security. ReElement has proven its ability to produce rare earth oxides from a diverse range of feedstocks, including end-of-life permanent magnets, virgin ores, and coal and mine waste streams. Traditionally, extracting rare earths from coal waste has been prohibitively complex using legacy solvent extraction methods. However, ReElement's innovative technology economically refines both heavy and light rare earth elements from these challenging materials, while also capturing value from alumina, silicon, yttrium, and other byproducts - something not feasible with conventional solvent extraction methods. With the launch of this new platform and project-level financing solution, we are not only advancing the domestic production of rare earth oxides, but also providing investors an opportunity to participate in this growth through American Resources - delivering critical materials for our country while generating meaningful returns on capital."

American Resources' controlled sites, including its property in West Virginia, contain millions of tons of previously mined coal waste. Initial testing has demonstrated a concentration of over 500 ppm of rare earth content, validating the potential to help nationalize the supply chain using ReElement's patented technology. To advance this opportunity, American Resources is launching this new platform that can raise additional capital to expand production of rare earth concentrates from coal and other mining refuse. The Company is also evaluating capitalization strategies, including a Form D offering and the potential use of a tokenized platform.

Mr. Jensen continued, "Rare Earth elements are not rare, they are present throughout the world. The real challenge lies in their low concentration levels and the presence of other materials like alumina, silica, calcium, and zinc, which make traditional refining methods inefficient and costly. ReElement uses an innovative refining process that not only isolates and purifies these critical elements to ultra-high purity, but also allows us to economically recover and monetize the other valuable byproducts. Our approach uses fewer chemicals and requires significantly lower capital and operating costs. Without our technology, coal waste and similar materials wouldn't be financially viable to process. With it, we're turning them into a strategic asset for national security."

Key Updates:

ReElement is currently the only company in the United States producing both heavy and light rare earth oxides at magnet-grade purity.

ReElement's proprietary refining technology is uniquely capable of being deployed locally and at scale across the U.S. and globally, processing a wide range of feedstocks.

American Resources Corporation controls over 30,000 acres of land in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Indiana, and is actively exploring additional sites for future growth and concentration hubs.

The Company is expanding its global sourcing partnerships to secure feedstock for refining other strategic elements including antimony, germanium, molybdenum, key battery materials, and other rare earth concentrates that can be refined through ReElement's platform.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, a portfolio company of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here - Video.

