Marijuana Inc.: Exousia Pro Offers Guidance on New Subdivisions

MARIJUANA INC. (OTCPINK:MAJI), dba Exousia Pro, a clinical-stage biotech company utilizing exosomes in the treatment of cancer and other diseases, is pleased to share guidance on the new subdivisions it is forming.

Exousia Pro has stated that its primary focus is advancing cancer therapies with its exosomes, but this is only a small segment of the exosome market. The Company has decided to create multiple subsidiaries to engage in these activities and expand the use of our plant-based exosomes.

The subdivisions will operate as wholly owned subsidiaries, independent of each other.

Biotech - This subdivision will create new therapies using exosomes, focusing on cancer.

Cosmeceutical - This subdivision will focus on using exosomes in the multi-billion-dollar skincare industry. Exousia Pro is finalizing two studies using our plant-based exosomes in skincare treatments.

Nutraceutical - This division will work on adding exosomes to certain anti-aging supplements, IV therapies, tinctures, and peptides. The consensus global market estimate ranges from $73 billion to $85 billion in 2024/2025, with forecasts reaching $108 billion to $162 billion by 2030-2034.

Exousia Pro will soon enter each market through joint ventures with companies already operating in each space. By adding our plant-based exosomes, we will enhance their products by speeding up their entry into the blood system while contributing the perceived healing properties naturally inherent in the plant-based exosomes.

Exousia Pro has four additional markets it plans to enter once an anticipated licensing deal for additional patents is completed. Negotiations are in the final stages and a definitive agreement is expected to be completed in the near future.

Matt Dwyer, President of Exousia Pro, stated, "The Company is very excited to be entering these new markets and the others on the horizon. With the exosome market in its infancy, Exousia Pro and our plant-based exosomes are at the forefront of partnering with existing products and therapies to enhance their effectiveness."

About Us

Exousia Pro is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new ways to exploit the therapeutic potential of exosomes, initially focused on oncology. The company's patented manufacturing process utilizes plant-based materials to create exosomes used in a number of commercial applications from dermatology to dentistry. The company's proprietary loading technology can infuse a range of molecules from drugs to DNA.

For more information, please visit: www.exousiapro.com

SAFE HARBOR

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Exousia Pro, Inc.'s forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the parties' future level of business. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of Exousia Pro, Inc., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

