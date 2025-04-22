Elecom USA, Inc.: IST PRO by ELECOM Sets New Standard for High-Precision Trackballs

Combining ultra-responsive tracking, multi-device control, and ergonomic comfort, the IST PRO is built for power users and professionals who demand more from their gear

ELECOM, known for delivering some of the most innovative and ergonomic trackball solutions on the market, is expanding its highly regarded lineup with the launch of the IST PRO Trackball Mouse. The IST PRO is built for speed, accuracy, and long-session comfort, offering a powerful tool for designers, gamers, developers, and productivity-focused users.

At the center of the IST PRO is a 36mm thumb-operated ball supported by a PixArt PAW3311DB sensor, delivering high-performance control with adjustable DPI settings up to 12,000 and a polling rate of 1000 hertz. Whether you are editing video, designing in CAD, or navigating across multiple screens, the IST PRO delivers a smooth and precise experience.

Like all ELECOM trackballs, ergonomics and user customization are at the forefront. The curved body supports the natural contour of the hand, while silent switches allow for uninterrupted focus in shared or quiet environments. The IST PRO also introduces swappable bearings for the first time in ELECOM's lineup, allowing users to choose between ultra-smooth Roll-Master Steel Bearings or traditional tactile Ruby Bearings for a custom glide.

Built for modern workflows, the IST PRO features three ways to connect-Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C wired, and 2.4GHz wireless using the included receiver. Users can pair up to six devices and switch between them with ease, making it ideal for hybrid setups across desktops, laptops, and tablets. With ten programmable buttons, a tilt scroll wheel, and onboard profile saving, the IST PRO gives you total control over how you work.

As part of ELECOM's THINK ECOLOGY initiative, the IST PRO is packaged using 20 percent less plastic and includes recyclable materials. It also supports long-term use with either standard AA batteries or an optional rechargeable battery pack.

Highlighted Features:

High-performance 36mm trackball with PixArt sensor and up to 12,000 DPI

Swappable steel or ruby bearings for personalized control

Bluetooth 5.3, wired USB-C, and 2.4GHz wireless support for seamless multi-device workflows

10 programmable buttons, tilt wheel, and onboard profile saving

Ergonomic, silent design built for long sessions and quiet environments

The IST PRO is the latest addition to ELECOM's globally recognized trackball range-one of the most diverse and thoughtfully designed collections on the market today.

Availability:

The IST PRO Trackball Mouse is available now on Amazon and www.elecomusa.com for $149.99 USD.

To learn more, visit www.elecomusa.com.

