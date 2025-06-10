Elecom USA, Inc.: Cordless Pet Feeder: ELECOM Introduces Rechargeable Ultra-Quiet Pet Fountain

New battery-powered model offers flexibility, quiet operation, and clean filtered water for pets anywhere in the home.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / ELECOM, an award-winning company specializing in innovative tech accessories, is excited to announce an expansion of its popular Silent Aqua lineup with the launch of a groundbreaking cordless automatic water fountain for dogs and cats. Silent Aqua (Model PET-WD03WH-G) delivers fresh, filtered water conveniently and quietly, without the limitations of power outlets.

Silent Aqua features a generous 2.5-liter capacity, housed in a slim, elegant design suitable for any home setting. Powered by a built-in 5200mAh lithium-ion battery, it provides up to three months of uninterrupted operation per charge, offering pet owners unmatched flexibility and peace of mind.

Key features of the new Silent Aqua include:

Ultra-Quiet Operation: Designed to run quietly, ensuring minimal disruption and providing comfort for sensitive pets.

Cordless Flexibility: Place the fountain wherever your pet feels most comfortable drinking, without being tethered to outlets.

Triple-Layer Filtration System: High-density nonwoven fabric, ion-exchange resins, and coconut-shell activated carbon combine to deliver purified, softened, chlorine-free water for healthier pets.

Dual Operation Modes: Sensor Mode activates water flow when your pet approaches, while Timing Mode regularly dispenses water every 30 minutes.

Eco-Friendly Efficiency: Exceptional energy-saving performance, costing approximately 1 yen per full battery charge.

Easy Maintenance: Translucent tank allows easy monitoring of water levels, straightforward cleaning, and convenient LED indicators for battery and filter replacement.

ELECOM also offers essential replacement parts for continuous convenience:

Replacement Water Softener Filter (PET-WD03FT5-G), MSRP: $14.99

Replacement Battery-Powered Pump Unit (PET-WD03MT-G), MSRP: $29.99

Dedicated to sustainability, Silent Aqua proudly bears ELECOM's "THINK ECOLOGY" mark, highlighting its reduced environmental impact.

Silent Aqua (PET-WD03WH-G) is now available at an MSRP of $69.99.

For more information or to purchase, visit ELECOM's official store at www.elecomusa.com or on Amazon.

Since 1986,?ELECOM has been at the forefront of innovation in consumer electronics, earning a global reputation for its modern design and exceptional quality. The brand boasts over 150 Good Design Awards and 66 IF Design Awards, underscoring its dedication to excellence and innovation in the tech accessories market.

