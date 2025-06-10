Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die explosive Zukunft von Kupfer: Warum VIZSLA als nächster großer PLAYER bereitsteht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LFDS | ISIN: JP3168200008 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EL
Frankfurt
10.06.25 | 17:00
10,700 Euro
-1,83 % -0,200
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECOM CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECOM CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,80011,20019:18
ACCESS Newswire
10.06.2025 18:02 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elecom USA, Inc.: Cordless Pet Feeder: ELECOM Introduces Rechargeable Ultra-Quiet Pet Fountain

New battery-powered model offers flexibility, quiet operation, and clean filtered water for pets anywhere in the home.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / ELECOM, an award-winning company specializing in innovative tech accessories, is excited to announce an expansion of its popular Silent Aqua lineup with the launch of a groundbreaking cordless automatic water fountain for dogs and cats. Silent Aqua (Model PET-WD03WH-G) delivers fresh, filtered water conveniently and quietly, without the limitations of power outlets.

Silent Aqua features a generous 2.5-liter capacity, housed in a slim, elegant design suitable for any home setting. Powered by a built-in 5200mAh lithium-ion battery, it provides up to three months of uninterrupted operation per charge, offering pet owners unmatched flexibility and peace of mind.

Key features of the new Silent Aqua include:

  • Ultra-Quiet Operation: Designed to run quietly, ensuring minimal disruption and providing comfort for sensitive pets.

  • Cordless Flexibility: Place the fountain wherever your pet feels most comfortable drinking, without being tethered to outlets.

  • Triple-Layer Filtration System: High-density nonwoven fabric, ion-exchange resins, and coconut-shell activated carbon combine to deliver purified, softened, chlorine-free water for healthier pets.

  • Dual Operation Modes: Sensor Mode activates water flow when your pet approaches, while Timing Mode regularly dispenses water every 30 minutes.

  • Eco-Friendly Efficiency: Exceptional energy-saving performance, costing approximately 1 yen per full battery charge.

  • Easy Maintenance: Translucent tank allows easy monitoring of water levels, straightforward cleaning, and convenient LED indicators for battery and filter replacement.

ELECOM also offers essential replacement parts for continuous convenience:

  • Replacement Water Softener Filter (PET-WD03FT5-G), MSRP: $14.99

  • Replacement Battery-Powered Pump Unit (PET-WD03MT-G), MSRP: $29.99

Dedicated to sustainability, Silent Aqua proudly bears ELECOM's "THINK ECOLOGY" mark, highlighting its reduced environmental impact.

Silent Aqua (PET-WD03WH-G) is now available at an MSRP of $69.99.

For more information or to purchase, visit ELECOM's official store at www.elecomusa.com or on Amazon.

About ELECOM USA

Since 1986,?ELECOM has been at the forefront of innovation in consumer electronics, earning a global reputation for its modern design and exceptional quality. The brand boasts over 150 Good Design Awards and 66 IF Design Awards, underscoring its dedication to excellence and innovation in the tech accessories market.

Contact Information:

Tu Nguyen
tu_nguyen@elecom-usa.com
(949) 827-3859

SOURCE: ELECOM USA, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/cordless-pet-feeder-elecom-introduces-rechargeable-ultra-quiet-pet-fou-1036597

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.