Elecom USA, Inc.: Introducing the New SHELLPHA Series Ergonomic Mice, Designed for Comfort and Connectivity for a Modern Workspace

The new SHELLPHA series features multi-device connectivity with Bluetooth and USB wireless for a cleaner, more connected workspace.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / ELECOM, a leader in ergonomic and high-performance computing accessories, announces the expansion of its popular SHELLPHA Ergonomic Mouse Line with new multi-device wireless models, available starting today. Featuring two updated series, the M-SH20MBSK series and M-SH30MBSK series, the latest SHELLPHA models combine ELECOM's signature ergonomic comfort with enhanced wireless flexibility, silent operation, and antibacterial protection.

Building on the original SHELLPHA design, which was previously available in separate wired, USB wireless, or Bluetooth versions, these new models now offer multi-device connectivity, allowing users to switch seamlessly between devices using both Bluetooth and USB wireless connections.

M-SH20MBSK Series (5 Buttons)

A sleek, compact ergonomic mouse equipped with 5 programmable buttons, ideal for users who want a lightweight, stylish solution for everyday productivity.

M-SH30MBSK Series (7 Buttons with Tilt Wheel)

A more advanced version featuring a tilt wheel and two additional programmable buttons, designed for users who need greater navigation control and efficiency across multiple tasks.

Two Designs, One Purpose, Seamless Comfort

Both models support multi-pairing, allowing users to connect up to three devices at once, two via Bluetooth and one via a 2.4GHz USB receiver, making them perfect for switching between a desktop, laptop, tablet, or phone with a simple press of a button.

Key Features Across the New SHELLPHA Line

Ergonomic Design: SHELLPHA's natural, contoured shape promotes a relaxed grip to help reduce wrist strain during long work sessions.

Multi-device Wireless Connectivity: Supports 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connections, allowing seamless switching between up to three devices.

Silent Clicking: Quiet switches eliminate loud clicking noises, ideal for meetings, shared workspaces, and late-night sessions.

Precision Blue LED Tracking: Tracks accurately on a wide variety of surfaces, including wood, glass, resin, and fabric.

Antibacterial Protection: Features an antibacterial treated surface that helps maintain a cleaner workspace by reducing bacterial growth.

Eco Conscious Certification: Developed under ELECOM's THINK ECOLOGY program, supporting environmentally responsible manufacturing practices.

Availability

The ELECOM SHELLPHA M-SH20MBSK and M-SH30MBSK series are available starting May 6, 2025 through ELECOM USA's official website, Amazon, and select retailers. Pricing will be announced separately.

To learn more, visit www.elecomusa.com.

About ELECOM USA

Since 1986,?ELECOM has been at the forefront of innovation in consumer electronics, earning a global reputation for its modern design and exceptional quality. The brand boasts over 150 Good Design Awards and 66 IF Design Awards, underscoring its dedication to excellence and innovation in the tech accessories market.

