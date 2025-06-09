Anzeige
Montag, 09.06.2025
Antimon-Trio in den USA: NevGold, Perpetua und UAMY läuten Boom der kritischen Rohstoffe ein
WKN: A0LFDS | ISIN: JP3168200008
Elecom USA, Inc.: Celebrate Dad with Up to 50% Off Tech Essentials During ELECOM's Father's Day Sale

Save Up to 25% on Outdoor Gear from NESTOUT for the Adventurous Dad

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / ELECOM USA is kicking off its annual Father's Day Sale with unbeatable savings on tech and outdoor gear perfect for every kind of dad. From now through June 15, customers can enjoy up to 50% off ELECOM's innovative tech accessories and up to 25% off rugged outdoor gear from NESTOUT.

Whether you're shopping for a dad who works from home, games late into the night, or escapes into nature every chance he gets, ELECOM and NESTOUT have you covered.

ELECOM Deals Include:
• Ergonomic mice and keyboards for comfort and performance
• USB-C hubs, charging cables, and other everyday essentials
• Innovative accessories for productivity and gaming

NESTOUT Offers Include:
• Modular power banks and solar panels built for outdoor use
• Compact, travel-friendly accessories for hiking, camping, and adventures
• Durable gear designed to keep up with life on the move

This is the perfect time to grab a thoughtful, practical gift that dads will actually use - whether it's at the desk, on the road, or off the grid.

Shop the sale:

  • ELECOM USA

  • NESTOUT

  • AMAZON

Sale ends June 15, 2025.

About ELECOM USA

Since 1986,?ELECOM has been at the forefront of innovation in consumer electronics, earning a global reputation for its modern design and exceptional quality. The brand boasts over 150 Good Design Awards and 66 IF Design Awards, underscoring its dedication to excellence and innovation in the tech accessories market.

Contact Information:

Tu Nguyen
Associate Brand Director
tu_nguyen@elecom-usa.com

SOURCE: Elecom USA, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/celebrate-dad-with-up-to-50-off-tech-essentials-during-elecoms-fathers-1037131

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
