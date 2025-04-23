VNV Global AB (publ): VNV Global AB (publ) Financial Report for the First Quarter 2025



- Net asset value: SEK 5.68 bn

- NAV per share: SEK 43.36

- NAV change (in SEK): -11.17%



Net asset value (NAV) and financial results for the three-month period 2025



The VNV Global AB (publ) ("VNV Global" or the "Company") group's net asset value was USD 566.77 million (mln) on March 31, 2025 (December 31, 2024: 581.39), corresponding to USD 4.33 per share (December 31, 2024: 4.44). Given a SEK/USD exchange rate of 10.0214 the NAV was SEK 5,679.81 mln (December 31, 2024: 6,394.24) and SEK 43.36 per share (December 31, 2024: 48.82), respectively.



The group's NAV per share in USD decreased by -2.51% and in SEK by -11.17% during the period.



Net result for the period was USD -14.69 mln (January 1, 2024-March 31, 2024: 0.44), primarily due to a negative revaluation of BlaBlaCar and a positive revaluation of Voi.



Earnings per share were USD -0.11 (0.00).



Key events during the quarter January 1, 2025-March 31, 2025



On February 26, 2025, VNV Global's portfolio company Voi published its forth quarter report and full year report for 2024, highlighting their first annual adjusted EBIT profit and improved financial and operational metrics across the board.



On March 19, 2025, the Company provided an update regarding the ongoing sale of its holding in Gett. The Israeli Competition Authority (the "ICA") is currently reviewing the transaction, and has raised certain concerns that could potentially impact the completion of the transaction. The parties involved are actively working to address these concerns and VNV Global remains committed to completing the transaction. While the exact timeline of the ICA process is uncertain, the Company remains optimistic about reaching a resolution during the second quarter of 2025.



Key events after the end of the period



No significant events after the period.



The Company will hold a telephone conference with an interactive presentation at 15:00 CEST (09:00 a.m. EDT) Wednesday, April 23, 2025. To register for the conference call and webcast, see separate press release issued Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at www.vnv.global.





For further information please contact:

Björn von Sivers, CFO

Telephone: +46 8 545 015 50

Email: bjorn@vnv.global

About Us

VNV Global brings together patient capital and network effect businesses to achieve the scale that drives profitability over the long term. We are opportunistic investors in business models that build strong moats. The common shares of VNV Global are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap segment, with the ticker VNV. For more information on VNV Global, visit www.vnv.global.

This information is information that VNV Global AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-23 08:00 CEST.