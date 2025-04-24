SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Dassault Systemes (DASTY.PK), a French software company, and Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK), an aerospace and defense major, said on Thursday that they have extended their long-term strategic partnership, putting the 3dexperience platform at the heart of lifecycle management of all new Airbus programs for civil and military aircraft and helicopters.This deployment will support the entire development chain for all Airbus civil and military aircraft and helicopters. 'More than 20,000 users from every business area, as well as Airbus suppliers, will be able to collaborate more effectively and use virtual twins - on premise or on a sovereign cloud - to shorten development cycles, anticipate and improve production efficiency, and enhance after sales support - all while reducing costs,' Dassault said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX