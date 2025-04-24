Magle Chemoswed Holding AB: Magle Group Announces Acquisition of Saving Chlora AB

Magle Chemoswed Holding AB ("Magle Group" or the "Company") has today, on 24 April 2025, signed a share purchase agreement regarding the acquisition of all shares in Saving Chlora AB ("Saving Chlora") (the "Transaction"). The purchase price for all shares in Saving Chlora will be paid in the form of promissory notes to the sellers totalling approximately SEK 4 million, which will be offset against 133,333 newly issued shares in Magle Group at a subscription price of SEK 30.00 per share (the "Consideration Shares"). The issuance of the Consideration Shares is intended to be resolved by the Board of Directors upon completion of the Transaction which is conditional upon Magle Group having obtained clearance from the Swedish Inspectorate of Strategic Products (the "ISP").

Information about Saving Chlora and background and rationale

Saving Chlora is a medical technology company that owns the rights to products within advanced wound care. Saving Chlora's innovative approach and activities align with Magle Group's focus on delivering value through proprietary technologies and targeted investments. The acquisition will strengthen the Company's position in selected niche areas of advanced wound care, further enhancing its pipeline and strategic development platform. This acquisition underscores Magle Group's continued drive to create patient value through innovation, targeted M&A activity, and strategic portfolio expansion.

Transaction conditions

The purchase price for all shares in Saving Chlora will be paid in the form of seller promissory notes to the sellers totalling approximately SEK 4 million, which shall be offset against 133,333 newly issued shares in Magle Group at a subscription price of SEK 30.00 per share. The seller promissory notes do not carry interest. The Transaction is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2025 and is conditional upon Magle Group having obtained clearance from ISP under the Swedish Screening of Foreign Direct Investment Act.

The Board of Directors in Magle Group intends to resolve on the new issue of the Consideration Shares pursuant to an issue authorization granted by the General Meeting. The new issue of the Consideration Shares will increase the total number of shares and votes in the Company by 133,333 shares, resulting in a total of 20,649,377 shares and votes, and a share capital of SEK 1,032,468.85. The issue of the Consideration Shares corresponds to a dilution of approximately 0.6 percent based on the current number of shares and votes in the Company.

The Consideration Shares will be subject to a lock-up undertaking for the sellers for six months from the completion of the Transaction, subject to customary exceptions.

Contact Justin

Justin Pierce, CEO, phone +46 (0)70 593 58 21, justin.pierce@maglechemoswed.com

About Us

The Magle Group aims to establish itself as a leader in high-quality life-changing healthcare innovations to meet medical needs through scientific excellence. The Magle Group is founded on strategic acquisitions aimed at driving growth and diversifying risk. Today, the Group includes three operational areas. Magle Chemoswed - a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with a strong reputation for its high-quality development and manufacturing expertise and Magle PharmaCept - an established sales and marketing company for development and direct sales of the Groups medical technology products. Magle Biopolymers A/S- a specialized manufacturing organization of Dextran technology. Learn more on www.maglechemoswed.com and www.maglegroup.com and www.maglepharmacept.com and www.maglebiopolymers.com

Vator Securities is the Company's certified adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and can be reached at ca@vatorsec.se or +46 (0)8-580 065 99.

This information is information that Magle Chemoswed is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-24 11:15 CEST.