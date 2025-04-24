RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Vinci SA (VCISY.PK), Thursday announced the first quarter results of 2025, revealing total revenue of 16.3 billion euros compared to last year's 15.7 billion euros.The company maintained the 2025 guidance, first announced in February, citing the agility, resilience and adaptability of its business model.Concurrently, Vinci also picked Xavier Huillard as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Pierre Anjolras as Chief Executive Officer.Currently, Vinci's stock is trading at 121.65 euros, up 1.97 percent on the Frankfurt.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX