TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (SHECF.PK) reported earnings for its full year that increased from last yearThe company's earnings totaled JPY534.021 billion, or JPY269.28 per share. This compares with JPY520.140 billion, or JPY259.13 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to JPY2.561 trillion from JPY2.414 trillion last year.Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: JPY534.021 Bln. vs. JPY520.140 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY269.28 vs. JPY259.13 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.561 Tn vs. JPY2.414 Tn last year.Looking ahead, for the first quarter, Shin-Etsu Chemical expects a year-over-year decrease in net profit of 16.7 percent to JPY 120 billion, with earnings per share of JPY 61.20.First-quarter operating profit is anticipated to be JPY 166 billion, down 13.1 percent on a year-over-year basis.For the first quarter, the company expects sales of JPY 610 billion, a year-on-year growth of 2 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX