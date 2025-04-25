Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Launches RWA Direct, Expanding Digital Asset Ecosystem

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC PINK), a leader in blockchain-driven tokenization solutions, announces the launch of RWA Direct, a comprehensive marketplace connecting qualified investors with high-potential tokenized real-world asset opportunities.

RWA Direct will establish a dedicated hub for tokenized asset projects to access substantial liquidity through our extensive network of KYC/AML-verified individual and institutional investors, global digital asset exchanges, and specialized funds. As the tokenization industry matures, Silver Scott believes secondary market liquidity will become increasingly essential, positioning RWA Direct as a key provider in this rapidly expanding global marketplace. www.RWAdirect.io

This strategic brand will significantly enhance our digital asset ecosystem, while also providing our clients with access to capital and market visibility.

Our full-spectrum business model now includes:

Tokenization Services: Converting traditionally illiquid assets into easily tradable digital tokens through our specialized blockchain and regulatory DevOps team.

TrustNFT: Advanced verification solutions ensuring secure asset ownership validation and accredited investor verification across multiple DeFi applications. www.TrustNFT.io

Wealth Management: Institutional-caliber guidance and personalized wealth preservation strategies for high-net-worth individuals navigating the evolving digital asset landscape.

In addition to these business solutions, the company is also exploring strategic asset purchase program in core RWA protocols, including Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL), both as treasury assets and validator providers, further strengthening our position in the growing tokenized asset marketplace.

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC PINK:SILS) is a forward-focused holding company advancing digital innovation across traditional asset classes. Specializing in secure technology solutions for institutional-grade asset tokenization, the company enables fractional ownership models and secure validation of assets through its proprietary TrustNFT platform. The company's acquisition pipeline targets technology-enhanced opportunities in healthcare, cleantech, and digital platforms. www.silverscottdigital.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines, are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

