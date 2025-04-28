BWA Group Plc - Purchase of Shares by Chairman
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 28
28 April 2025
BWA Group PLC
("BWA", or the "Company")
Purchase of Shares by Chairman
BWA (AQSE:BWAP), the mining investment company with licences in Cameroon and Canada, is pleased to announce that the Company's Chairman, Jonathan Wearing has increased his shareholding in the Company.
Mr Wearing has purchased an additional 400,000 ordinary shares of 0.5p each ("Ordinary Shares"). Mr Wearing's holding is now 241,446,748 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 25.89% of the Ordinary Shares is issue, including those Ordinary Shares held by Tricastle Investments Limited, a company he controls.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Name
Jonathan Wearing
Reason for notification
Director of BWA Group Plc
Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
BWA Group Plc
LEI
213800XG3K7PTAAG8630
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 0.5p each
Identification code
ISIN: GB0033877555
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
Price(s) and
400,000
Aggregated information
N/A
Date of the transaction
25/4/2025
Place of the transaction
AQSE