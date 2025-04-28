Anzeige
Montag, 28.04.2025
Trump vs. China: Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet Global Tactical Metals den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2025 09:00 Uhr
Wetteri Plc: Pietu Parikka has started as Wetteri's CFO and Chief Operating Officer

Finanznachrichten News

Wetteri Plc Stock Exchange Release 28.4.2025 at 10.00 a.m. EET

On 5 November 2024, Wetteri announced that Pietu Parikka has been appointed to the role of CFO and Chief Operating Officer of Wetteri Plc and as a member of the Management Team and that he will start in his position in May 2025 at the latest. Parikka has started in his position on 15.4.2025 and at the same time his predecessor Panu Kauppinen has left his position as CFO and member of the Management Team.

Aarne Simula, President and CEO, Wetteri Plc:

"Pietu brings us strong expertise in both automotive business development and financial management, both of which he has extensive experience in. He is a good addition to our management team. We are pleased that Pietu was able to start already in his position."

Parikka joined Wetteri from the position of CFO of Hedin Automotive Oy, previously he has also worked in the role of Interim CEO of Hedin Automotive Oy and Laakkonen as the CFO and CEO of Laakkonen Car Group.

More information

Aarne Simula, CEO and President, Wetteri Plc
Tel. +358 400 689 613, aarne.simula@wetteri.fi

Wetteri Plc - an entrepreneur-driven growth company in the automotive sector

Wetteri Plc is an entrepreneur-driven growth company in the automotive sector. The company engages in the retail sales of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and heavy vehicles, and produces maintenance and repair shop services for vehicles, from passenger cars to heavy vehicles. Headquartered in Oulu, the company has 35 locations in Finland. The company employs app. 800 people, of whom around 76% work in maintenance and repair services. Wetteri promotes digitalisation in the automotive sector and is an important player on the common journey towards emission-free motoring. More information: sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/


