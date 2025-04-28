Wetteri Plc: Pietu Parikka has started as Wetteri's CFO and Chief Operating Officer

Wetteri Plc Stock Exchange Release 28.4.2025 at 10.00 a.m. EET

On 5 November 2024, Wetteri announced that Pietu Parikka has been appointed to the role of CFO and Chief Operating Officer of Wetteri Plc and as a member of the Management Team and that he will start in his position in May 2025 at the latest. Parikka has started in his position on 15.4.2025 and at the same time his predecessor Panu Kauppinen has left his position as CFO and member of the Management Team.

Aarne Simula, President and CEO, Wetteri Plc:

"Pietu brings us strong expertise in both automotive business development and financial management, both of which he has extensive experience in. He is a good addition to our management team. We are pleased that Pietu was able to start already in his position."

Parikka joined Wetteri from the position of CFO of Hedin Automotive Oy, previously he has also worked in the role of Interim CEO of Hedin Automotive Oy and Laakkonen as the CFO and CEO of Laakkonen Car Group.

