Dow Jones News
28.04.2025 18:33 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Holding(s) in Company 
28-Apr-2025 / 17:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00B7KR2P84 
Issuer Name 
EASYJET PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Bank of America Corporation 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
US 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
25-Apr-2025 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
28-Apr-2025 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 0.099357        9.124819            9.224176   69920182 
or reached 
Position of previous      0.518799        8.272639            8.791438 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B7KR2P84                   750921                     0.099065 
US2778562098                   2217                      0.000292 
Sub Total 8.A       753138                      0.099357%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
Right to Recall   N/A    N/A        600396                          0.079207 
Physical Option   07/01/2026 N/A        13029                           0.001719 
Physical Option   04/03/2026 N/A        2255                           0.000297 
Physical Option   10/03/2026 N/A        2127                           0.000281 
Physical Option   17/01/2029 N/A        7620                           0.001005 
Physical Call    16/05/2025 N/A        1050000                          0.138521 
Option 
Sub Total 8.B1                  1675427                          0.221030%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
Swaps          16/06/2025  N/A          Cash          15282610      2.016148 
Swaps          04/07/2025  N/A          Cash          4667945       0.615815 
Swaps          14/07/2025  N/A          Cash          6987771       0.921856 
Swaps          15/07/2025  N/A          Cash          76848        0.010137 
Swaps          31/07/2025  N/A          Cash          52897        0.006978 
Swaps          29/08/2025  N/A          Cash          12666        0.001671 
Swaps          03/10/2025  N/A          Cash          71525        0.009436 
Swaps          30/10/2025  N/A          Cash          776768       0.102475 
Swaps          28/11/2025  N/A          Cash          63577        0.008387 
Swaps          30/01/2026  N/A          Cash          75055        0.009902 
Swaps          16/02/2026  N/A          Cash          27751        0.003661 
Swaps          27/02/2026  N/A          Cash          12246        0.001616 
Swaps          03/03/2026  N/A          Cash          3405015       0.449204 
Swaps          06/03/2026  N/A          Cash          2739066       0.361350 
Swaps          18/03/2026  N/A          Cash          285735       0.037695 
Swaps          30/03/2026  N/A          Cash          11648187      1.536680 
Swaps          31/03/2026  N/A          Cash          8752        0.001155 
Swaps          02/04/2026  N/A          Cash          13559646      1.788848 
Swaps          23/04/2026  N/A          Cash          1966882       0.259480 
Swaps          01/05/2026  N/A          Cash          37858        0.004994 
Swaps          05/06/2026  N/A          Cash          4064        0.000536 
Swaps          09/06/2026  N/A          Cash          15953        0.002105 
Swaps          10/06/2026  N/A          Cash          7367        0.000972 
Swaps          11/06/2026  N/A          Cash          120         0.000016 
Swaps          12/06/2026  N/A          Cash          2250        0.000297 
Swaps          15/06/2026  N/A          Cash          5153        0.000680 
Swaps          17/06/2026  N/A          Cash          17711        0.002337 
Swaps          19/06/2026  N/A          Cash          28089        0.003706 
Swaps          22/06/2026  N/A          Cash          6520        0.000860 
Swaps          23/06/2026  N/A          Cash          4015        0.000530 
Swaps          30/06/2026  N/A          Cash          3002        0.000396 
Swaps          03/07/2026  N/A          Cash          4909        0.000648 
Swaps          06/07/2026  N/A          Cash          3635        0.000480 
Swaps          10/07/2026  N/A          Cash          2543        0.000335 
Swaps          14/07/2026  N/A          Cash          5772        0.000761 
Swaps          16/07/2026  N/A          Cash          6322        0.000834 
Swaps          31/07/2026  N/A          Cash          5199324       0.685918 
Swaps          21/08/2026  N/A          Cash          7737        0.001021 
Swaps          31/08/2026  N/A          Cash          47995        0.006332 
Swaps          07/09/2026  N/A          Cash          3839        0.000506 
Swaps          16/09/2026  N/A          Cash          22687        0.002993 
Swaps          28/09/2026  N/A          Cash          5550        0.000732 
Swaps          30/10/2026  N/A          Cash          153213       0.020213 
Swaps          18/11/2026  N/A          Cash          12646        0.001668 
Swaps          31/03/2027  N/A          Cash          6995        0.000923 
Swaps          14/06/2027  N/A          Cash          142116       0.018749 
Swaps          15/02/2028  N/A          Cash          13290        0.001753 
Sub Total 8.B2                                   67491617      8.903789%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2025 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.