VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.38 per share

29 April 2025. The Vente-unique.com Group, an expert in the online sale of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, confirms the distribution of a dividend of €0.38 per share for the 2023-2024 financial year, offering a yield of nearly 3%.

The ex-dividend date will be 3 June and the dividend will be paid on 5 June 2025.

Next publication: H1 2024-2025 revenues, Wednesday 14 May 2025

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext - CAFO), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has supplied over 3 million customers since its launch.

