Kalmar Corporation: Growing Services: Kalmar invests in North American Genuine Parts warehouse

29 APRIL 2025

Growing Services: Kalmar invests in North American Genuine Parts warehouse

In line with Kalmar's strategy of growing services, Kalmar will be relocating and outsourcing its Genuine Parts warehouse from Ottawa, Kansas to Greenwood, Indiana. The move will lead to improvements in delivery times, customer support as well as enable the further growth of Kalmar's Genuine Parts and Service businesses. The new Greenwood distribution center allows Kalmar to store all parts in one stand-alone location with 112,000 sq ft facility providing greater flexibility and scalability of operations.

The transition process is scheduled to begin in May 2025 and be completed by the end of July 2025. Kalmar will partner with Neovia Logistics, a Texas-based contract logistics company. Neovia is a global expert in warehouse operations with 7,500 employees and a presence in 19 countries. Neovia has operated the Kalmar Distribution Center in Europe since 2003.

Mike Fahy, CEO, Neovia: "We are pleased to continue our close partnership and to offer Kalmar the capacity to process and ship orders efficiently within North America. Our proven processes and high safety and sustainability standards guarantee productivity and quality operations for Kalmar into the future."

Fredrik Fogelklou, Vice President, Kalmar Parts & Logistics Solutions: "We are investing in the long term capabilities and capacity to serve our customers in North America with Genuine Parts. In addition, this move is a cornerstone in our Growing Services strategy, and I am thrilled for us to be able to do this in partnership with Neovia Logistics."

