The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 29
THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc, which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited, at the close of business on the below date was as follows:
25 April 2025 £964.98 per Ordinary share
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
29 April 2025
© 2025 PR Newswire