WKN: A40BGL | ISIN: FI4000570890 | Ticker-Symbol: 3TT0
Frankfurt
29.04.25
09:16 Uhr
3,500 Euro
+0,410
+13,27 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2025 13:30 Uhr
Tecnotree Corporation: Inside Information: Tecnotree secures a multi-million euro order from global private network service provider for Tecnotree digital BSS rollout in the Netherlands

Finanznachrichten News

Tecnotree Corporation, Stock Exchange Release 29 April 2025 at 14:30 EEST

Tecnotree Corporation ("Tecnotree") has signed an agreement with a private network service provider in the Netherlands. This is a new relationship for Tecnotree, reflects the continued demand for our digital transformation products and solutions in the European market.

Under the agreement, Tecnotree will deliver its core digital BSS platform and embedded AI/ML products.

The contract value is below 10% of Tecnotree's revenue in the previous financial year and will be delivered over multiple years. This will not impact the Tecnotree's current guidance.

This represents a strategic step forward in Tecnotree's European operations.

Further information
Indiresh Vivekananda. CFO. tel. +971 56 410 8357

About Tecnotree:

Tecnotree is a global provider of AIML and digital solutions for the management of services, products, customers and revenue for Communications Service Providers. Tecnotree helps customers to monetise and transform their business towards a marketplace of digital services. Together with its customers, Tecnotree empowers people to self-serve, engage and take control of their own digital life.

Tecnotree is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (TEM1V). For more information, please visit www.tecnotree.com.


