Altigen Technologies Reports Second Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2025

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider, announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Our fiscal second quarter represented our 4th consecutive quarter of profitability," said Jeremiah Fleming, Altigen President & CEO. "On a year over year basis our results improved in virtually every category. Overall, our digital transformation efforts are gaining traction as evidenced by our reduction in operating expenses. Going forward we expect to see similar improvements in our top line revenue."

Key Financial Highlights (2Q 2025 versus 2Q 2024)

Net Revenue increased 4% to $3.5 million

Cloud services revenue decreased 8% to $1.7 million;

Service and Other revenue increased 31% to $1.6million;

Gross margin increased to 62%, compared with 60%;

GAAP net income was $287 thousand, compared with ($236) thousand.

Trended Financial Information (in thousands, except for EPS and percentages) Fiscal Fiscal Fiscal Fiscal Fiscal Fiscal 2Q25 1Q25 4Q24 3Q24 2Q24 1Q24 Total Revenue $ 3,500 $ 3,378 $ 3,736 $ 3,283 $ 3,360 $ 3,240 Cloud Services 1,680 1,720 1,680 1,710 1,817 1,890 Services and Other 1,552 1,366 1,731 1,249 1,183 996 Legacy Products 268 292 325 324 360 354 GAAP Operating (Loss) / Income $ 283 $ 75 $ 209 $ 68 $ (241 ) $ (343 ) Operating Margin 8.1 % 2.2 % 0.7 % 2.1 % -7.2 % -10.6 % GAAP Net Income/(Loss) $ 287 $ 87 $ 2,079 $ 62 $ (236 ) $ (346 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) 314 291 507 214 -67 -159

Adjusted EBITDA excludes one-time litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance.

Conference Call

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations strategically located in five countries spanning three continents. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of management and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's operational improvements, performance enhancements, AI solution development, and expectations for sustainable growth. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except shares and per share data)

March 31, September 30, 2025 2024 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,834 $ 2,575 Accounts receivable, net 1,702 1,770 Other current assets 216 185 Total current assets 4,752 4,530 Property and equipment, net - - Operating lease right-of-use assets 96 149 Goodwill 2,725 2,725 Intangible assets, net 1,221 1,242 Capitalized software development cost, net 1,509 1,363 Deferred tax asset 5,638 5,638 Other long-term assets 15 2 Total assets $ 15,956 $ 15,649 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 290 $ 98 Accrued compensation and benefits 489 593 Accrued expenses 368 446 Deferred consideration - current 744 744 Operating lease liabilities - current 66 104 Deferred revenue - current 522 481 Total current liabilities 2,479 2,466 Deferred consideration - long-term - 0 Operating lease liabilities - long-term 38 49 Deferred revenue - long-term 90 176 Total liabilities 2,607 2,691 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 24 24 Treasury stock -1,579 -1,565 Additional paid-in capital 73,224 73,193 Accumulated deficit -58,320 -58,694 Total stockholders' equity 13,349 12,958 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,956 $ 15,649

(1) The information in this column was derived from the Company's audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended September 30, 2024.

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net revenue $ 3,500 $ 3,360 $ 6,878 $ 6,600 Gross profit 2,165 2,061 4,295 4,015 Operating expenses: Research and development 433 1,202 684 2,438 Selling, general & administrative 1,449 1,100 3,253 2,161 Operating income (loss) 283 (241 ) 358 (584 ) Interest expense - - - Interest and other income 13 5 25 2 Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes 296 (236 ) 383 (582 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (1) (9 ) - (9 ) - Net income (loss) $ 287 $ (236 ) $ 374 $ (582 ) Per share data: Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 25,601 24,919 25,601 24,919 Diluted 25,928 24,919 25,928 24,919

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

Six Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 374 $ (582 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization - 2 Deferred income tax expense - - Amortization of intangible assets 99 92 Amortization of capitalized software (46 ) 232 Stock-based compensation 31 28 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable 61 (395 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (23 ) (125 ) Other long-term assets (12 ) (12 ) Accounts payable 192 60 Accrued expenses (411 ) (62 ) Deferred revenue 132 (29 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 397 (791 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business - - Capitalized software development costs (124 ) (226 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (124 ) (226 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment related to business acquisition - - Exercise of stock option (14 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities - - Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 259 (1,017 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 2,575 2,641 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 2,834 $ 1,624

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit $ 2,165 $ 2,061 $ 4,295 $ 4,015 Amortization of capitalized software (86 ) 91 (57 ) 209 Amortization of acquired customer relationships 40 40 80 80 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 2,119 $ 2,192 $ 4,318 $ 4,304 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses: GAAP operating expenses $ 1,882 $ 2,302 $ 3,937 $ 4,599 Depreciation and amortization - 1 - 2 Amortization of capitalized software 5 11 11 23 Amortization of intangible assets 12 6 19 12 Stock-based compensation 13 16 31 28 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 1,852 $ 2,268 $ 3,876 $ 4,534 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income: GAAP net profit / (loss) $ 287 $ (236 ) $ 374 $ (582 ) Depreciation and amortization - 1 - 2 Amortization of capitalized software (81 ) 102 (46 ) 232 Amortization of intangible assets 52 46 99 92 Stock-based compensation 13 16 31 28 Deferred tax asset valuation allowance - - - - Non-GAAP net income $ 271 $ (71 ) $ 458 $ (228 ) Per share data: Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 25,601 24,919 25,601 24,919 Diluted 25,928 24,919 25,928 24,919

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our core operating performance on a period-to-period basis. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation and amortization expenses, acquisition-related costs, change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance, litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges or benefits that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the core operating performance of our business and to perform financial planning. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results reviewed by management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating: (i) the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented and (ii) the ability to identify trends in our underlying business.

