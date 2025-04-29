Anzeige
Altigen Technologies Reports Second Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2025

Finanznachrichten News

NEWARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2025 / Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider, announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Our fiscal second quarter represented our 4th consecutive quarter of profitability," said Jeremiah Fleming, Altigen President & CEO. "On a year over year basis our results improved in virtually every category. Overall, our digital transformation efforts are gaining traction as evidenced by our reduction in operating expenses. Going forward we expect to see similar improvements in our top line revenue."

Key Financial Highlights (2Q 2025 versus 2Q 2024)

  • Net Revenue increased 4% to $3.5 million

  • Cloud services revenue decreased 8% to $1.7 million;

  • Service and Other revenue increased 31% to $1.6million;

  • Gross margin increased to 62%, compared with 60%;

  • GAAP net income was $287 thousand, compared with ($236) thousand.

Trended Financial Information

(in thousands, except for EPS and percentages)

Fiscal

Fiscal

Fiscal

Fiscal

Fiscal

Fiscal

2Q25

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

2Q24

1Q24

Total Revenue

$

3,500

$

3,378

$

3,736

$

3,283

$

3,360

$

3,240

Cloud Services

1,680

1,720

1,680

1,710

1,817

1,890

Services and Other

1,552

1,366

1,731

1,249

1,183

996

Legacy Products

268

292

325

324

360

354

GAAP Operating (Loss) / Income

$

283

$

75

$

209

$

68

$

(241

)

$

(343

)

Operating Margin

8.1

%

2.2

%

0.7

%

2.1

%

-7.2

%

-10.6

%

GAAP Net Income/(Loss)

$

287

$

87

$

2,079

$

62

$

(236

)

$

(346

)

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

314

291

507

214

-67

-159

  1. Adjusted EBITDA excludes one-time litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance.

Conference Call

Altigen will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 545-0523 (domestic) or (973) 528-0016 (international), conference ID #531611. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #52312. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations strategically located in five countries spanning three continents. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of management and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's operational improvements, performance enhancements, AI solution development, and expectations for sustainable growth. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

  • Altigen Communications, Inc.

  • Investor Relations - ir@altigen.com

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except shares and per share data)

March 31,

September 30,

2025

2024

(unaudited)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,834

$

2,575

Accounts receivable, net

1,702

1,770

Other current assets

216

185

Total current assets

4,752

4,530

Property and equipment, net

-

-

Operating lease right-of-use assets

96

149

Goodwill

2,725

2,725

Intangible assets, net

1,221

1,242

Capitalized software development cost, net

1,509

1,363

Deferred tax asset

5,638

5,638

Other long-term assets

15

2

Total assets

$

15,956

$

15,649

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

290

$

98

Accrued compensation and benefits

489

593

Accrued expenses

368

446

Deferred consideration - current

744

744

Operating lease liabilities - current

66

104

Deferred revenue - current

522

481

Total current liabilities

2,479

2,466

Deferred consideration - long-term

-

0

Operating lease liabilities - long-term

38

49

Deferred revenue - long-term

90

176

Total liabilities

2,607

2,691

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock

24

24

Treasury stock

-1,579

-1,565

Additional paid-in capital

73,224

73,193

Accumulated deficit

-58,320

-58,694

Total stockholders' equity

13,349

12,958

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

15,956

$

15,649

(1) The information in this column was derived from the Company's audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended September 30, 2024.

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net revenue

$

3,500

$

3,360

$

6,878

$

6,600

Gross profit

2,165

2,061

4,295

4,015

Operating expenses:

Research and development

433

1,202

684

2,438

Selling, general & administrative

1,449

1,100

3,253

2,161

Operating income (loss)

283

(241

)

358

(584

)

Interest expense

-

-

-

Interest and other income

13

5

25

2

Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes

296

(236

)

383

(582

)

Income tax benefit (expense) (1)

(9

)

-

(9

)

-

Net income (loss)

$

287

$

(236

)

$

374

$

(582

)

Per share data:

Basic

$

0.01

$

(0.01

)

$

0.01

$

(0.02

)

Diluted

$

0.01

$

(0.01

)

$

0.01

$

(0.02

)

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

25,601

24,919

25,601

24,919

Diluted

25,928

24,919

25,928

24,919

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)

Six Months Ended

March 31,

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income (loss)

$

374

$

(582

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

-

2

Deferred income tax expense

-

-

Amortization of intangible assets

99

92

Amortization of capitalized software

(46

)

232

Stock-based compensation

31

28

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable

61

(395

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(23

)

(125

)

Other long-term assets

(12

)

(12

)

Accounts payable

192

60

Accrued expenses

(411

)

(62

)

Deferred revenue

132

(29

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

397

(791

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Acquisition of business

-

-

Capitalized software development costs

(124

)

(226

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(124

)

(226

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Payment related to business acquisition

-

-

Exercise of stock option

(14

)

-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

-

-

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

259

(1,017

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

2,575

2,641

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$

2,834

$

1,624

ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit:

GAAP gross profit

$

2,165

$

2,061

$

4,295

$

4,015

Amortization of capitalized software

(86

)

91

(57

)

209

Amortization of acquired customer relationships

40

40

80

80

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

2,119

$

2,192

$

4,318

$

4,304

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses:

GAAP operating expenses

$

1,882

$

2,302

$

3,937

$

4,599

Depreciation and amortization

-

1

-

2

Amortization of capitalized software

5

11

11

23

Amortization of intangible assets

12

6

19

12

Stock-based compensation

13

16

31

28

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

1,852

$

2,268

$

3,876

$

4,534

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income:

GAAP net profit / (loss)

$

287

$

(236

)

$

374

$

(582

)

Depreciation and amortization

-

1

-

2

Amortization of capitalized software

(81

)

102

(46

)

232

Amortization of intangible assets

52

46

99

92

Stock-based compensation

13

16

31

28

Deferred tax asset valuation allowance

-

-

-

-

Non-GAAP net income

$

271

$

(71

)

$

458

$

(228

)

Per share data:

Basic

$

0.01

$

(0.01

)

$

0.01

$

(0.01

)

Diluted

$

0.01

$

(0.01

)

$

0.01

$

(0.01

)

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

25,601

24,919

25,601

24,919

Diluted

25,928

24,919

25,928

24,919

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our core operating performance on a period-to-period basis. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation and amortization expenses, acquisition-related costs, change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance, litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges or benefits that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the core operating performance of our business and to perform financial planning. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results reviewed by management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating: (i) the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented and (ii) the ability to identify trends in our underlying business.

