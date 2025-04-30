WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $589 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $532 million, or $1.06 per share, last year.Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $718 million or $1.43 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 16.7% to $3.222 billion from $2.760 billion last year.Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $589 Mln. vs. $532 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.18 vs. $1.06 last year. -Revenue: $3.222 Bln vs. $2.760 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX