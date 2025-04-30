Brookmount Explorations, Inc.: Brookmount Mining Increases Mining Workforce and Gold Production

Brookmount Gold (sic: Brookmount Explorations, Inc.) (OTC PINK:BMXI), a gold exploration and production company, is pleased to provide an update for its Indonesian operations. Following the successful integration of a new worker team of fifteen miners earlier this month, we are increasing the number of operating mining shafts. We have also introduced a 24-hour shift rotation based on alternating groups of seven miners per shaft. We have arranged for an additional group of twenty workers to be onsite by the end of this week as we move towards our target workforce of hundred workers by the end of June. Already knowing that there is significant high-grade ore at the mining site, we view the size and quality of our workforce as being a key factor in our ability to expand production and revenue. The ongoing process of continual ore grade analysis has shown us that ore grades in our property average between 14-20 grams/tonne, therefore our ability to maximize tonnage processed will drive our revenue model. The key component of our variable costs is miner's wages. and we have successfully reduced per worker costs, which were already low by international standards, by 30% since taking control. We have also implemented a bonus system for each worker group based on tonnage and grade ore extracted. We believe that within sixty days our production levels should be in excess of 350 grams of pure gold per day and continuing to accelerate from there.

Management is also pleased to report that, following recent sharp increases in the gold price, Brookmount has recorded its most recent pure gold sales at over US $105 per gram ($3265/ounce). This represents an increase of over 15% to comparable sales in February and 30% higher than the average sales price in 2024. This increase carries directly through to the company's bottom line, enhancing a steady improvement in operating performance since the advent of the restructured operations.

About Brookmount Gold

Founded in 2018, Brookmount Gold is a high-growth gold-producing company quoted on OTC Markets in the United States (OTC:BMXI). With operating gold mines in Southeast Asia and exploration and production assets in North America, the Company is focused on building production of existing assets to scale, in addition to acquiring and developing additional high quality gold assets with JORC/NI 43-101 verified resources.

Safe Harbor Statements:

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain of the matters discussed in this communication constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "predict," "project," "future," "potential," "intend," "seek to," "plan," "assume," "believe," "target," "forecast," "goal," "objective," "continue" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions, or events identify forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding benefits of the proposed license, expected synergies, anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates of growth. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication. For example, the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the pending transaction, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the pending transaction that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction, the ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the negotiations, the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed transaction in a timely manner or at all, risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction, the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of Brookmount's common stock. All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond our control. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this report, except as required by applicable law or regulations.

