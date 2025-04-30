Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Continues Its Winning Streak With AI-Native Platform

Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced that the Crexendo NetSapiens® platform has won the Hosted VoIP Excellence Award from INTERNET TELEPHONY. This milestone marks Crexendo's 28th industry award and comes just after winning the Product of The Year award, further underscoring its status as the fastest-growing Unified Communications platform in North America.

This award showcases Crexendo's relentless commitment to reshaping the cloud communications industry through its revolutionary NetSapiens® Platform. Crexendo is proud to be the driving force behind the fastest-growing Service Providers, fueling their success with AI-native technology and a disruptive pricing model that breaks free from the outdated per-user licensing that has held the industry back for decades. With the freedom to own or subscribe to the platform, and deploy on-premise, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment, our partners scale faster, differentiate more effectively, and lead their markets with confidence. Combined with the industry's most advanced APIs, the NetSapiens Platform empowers customers to innovate, integrate, and thrive in a rapidly evolving communications landscape.

"Congratulations to Crexendo for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. Crexendo has consistently demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional solutions for its customers," stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.

"Crexendo is advancing the cloud communications industry with AI-native intelligence and giving partners the freedom to innovate without limits. Enabling our partners to challenge the status quo, drive market disruption, and lead the dynamic evolution of the communications sector," commented Jeff Korn, CEO and Chairman of Crexendo. "This award reflects our commitment to redefining what is possible in Unified Communications, and we are excited to be the engine of success for the fastest growing service providers in the industry."

As the recognized leader in a highly competitive industry-with twenty-eight industry awards, over six million users, and more than one hundred thousand new users added every month, Crexendo continues to set the benchmark for excellence in Unified Communications. Service providers leveraging the NetSapiens® platform are consistently growing at twice the industry average, a testament to Crexendo's unwavering commitment to innovation, customer success, and empowering partners to lead their markets.

About Crexendo®

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over six million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 235 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine reaches more than 225,000 readers, including pass-along readers. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

