Smart Eye Announces New Design Win for Its Hardware and Software Driver Monitoring System from a European Luxury Sports Car Manufacturer

Smart Eye (STO:SEYE)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9) - Smart Eye has been selected by an existing customer to deliver its AIS product, which combines hardware and software in a Driver Monitoring System (DMS), to an additional car model. The estimated revenue from the order is SEK 50 million, based on projected product life cycle estimates.

Smart Eye, the leading developer of DMS technology for the automotive industry, has received a new order for its AIS product - a complete hardware and software Driver Monitoring System for small-volume car manufacturers, commercial vehicles, and the automotive aftermarket. The customer, a European luxury sports car manufacturer, is now sourcing Smart Eye's technology for a luxury SUV.

AIS uses Smart Eye's proven, automotive-grade Driver Monitoring System software, which has already been implemented in more than 2,000,000 cars on the road. Combined with Smart Eye's proprietary new hardware, AIS provides an end-to-end driver monitoring system designed to detect driver impairment. Built with AI-based algorithms, the system improves overall road safety by detecting early signs of driver drowsiness or distraction.

The new car model featuring Smart Eye's AIS system is expected to go into production during the second half of 2025.

"We are happy to once again expand our collaboration with an existing customer," said Martin Krantz, CEO and Founder of Smart Eye. "The growing interest from small-volume OEMs, driven by upcoming regulations, is a clear testament to both the strength of our various product lines and Smart Eye's firmly established position as the market leader."

Smart Eye has now received a total of 365?design wins from 23 OEMs. The combined estimated lifetime value from current design wins is now larger than SEK 8.660 billion. The estimated value over the product lifecycle from possible additional design wins with all 23 vehicle manufacturers is SEK?5.570?billion.

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB

Phone: +46 70-329 26 98

Email: martin.krantz@smarteye.se

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the leading provider of Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. The company is on a mission to bridge the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future. Supported by Affectiva and iMotions - companies it acquired in 2021 - Smart Eye's multimodal software and hardware solutions provide unparalleled insight into human behavior.

In automotive, Smart Eye's driver monitoring systems and interior sensing solutions improve road safety and the mobility experience. The company's eye tracking technology and iMotions biosensor software platform are also used in behavioral research to enable advanced research in academic and commercial sectors. In media analytics, Affectiva's Emotion AI provides the world's largest brands and market researchers with a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with content, products, and services.

Founded in 1999, Smart Eye is a global company headquartered in Sweden, with customers including NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Polestar, Geely, Harvard University, 26 percent of the Fortune Global 500 companies, and over 1,300 research organizations around the world.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: https://smarteye.se/investors/

Smart Eye is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB.

This information is information that Smart Eye is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-30 16:00 CEST.

