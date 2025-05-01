Anzeige
WKN: A0BKYC | ISIN: GB0033877555 | Ticker-Symbol: N0R
Frankfurt
30.04.25
15:29 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BWA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BWA GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.05.2025 08:06 Uhr
68 Leser
BWA Group Plc - Purchase of Shares by Managing Director

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

1 May 2025

BWA Group PLC

("BWA", or the "Company")

Purchase of Shares by Managing Director

BWA (AQSE:BWAP), the mining investment company with licences in Cameroon and Canada, is pleased to announce that the Company's Managing Director, James Butterfield, has increased his shareholding in the Company.

Mr Butterfield has purchased an additional 652,173 ordinary shares of 0.5p each ("Ordinary Shares"). Mr Butterfield's holding is now 63,647,231 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 6.82% of the Ordinary Shares is issue.

For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.html or:

BWA Group PLC

James Butterfield

Managing Director

+44 (0) 7770 225 253

enquiries@bwagroupplc.com

Allenby Capital Limited

Corporate Adviser

+44 (0) 20 3328 5656

Nick Harriss/Lauren Wright

Oberon Capital

Broker

+44 (0) 20 3179 5300

Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Name

James Butterfield

Reason for notification

Director of BWA Group Plc

Initial

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor

BWA Group Plc

LEI

213800XG3K7PTAAG8630

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 0.5p each

Identification code

ISIN: GB0033877555

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

Price(s) and
volume(s)

652,173
0.23p per Ordinary Share

Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A

Date of the transaction

30/4/2025

Place of the transaction

AQSE


© 2025 PR Newswire
