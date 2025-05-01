BWA Group Plc - Purchase of Shares by Managing Director

1 May 2025

BWA Group PLC

("BWA", or the "Company")

Purchase of Shares by Managing Director

BWA (AQSE:BWAP), the mining investment company with licences in Cameroon and Canada, is pleased to announce that the Company's Managing Director, James Butterfield, has increased his shareholding in the Company.

Mr Butterfield has purchased an additional 652,173 ordinary shares of 0.5p each ("Ordinary Shares"). Mr Butterfield's holding is now 63,647,231 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 6.82% of the Ordinary Shares is issue.

For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.html or:

BWA Group PLC James Butterfield Managing Director +44 (0) 7770 225 253 enquiries@bwagroupplc.com Allenby Capital Limited Corporate Adviser +44 (0) 20 3328 5656 Nick Harriss/Lauren Wright Oberon Capital Broker +44 (0) 20 3179 5300 Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.