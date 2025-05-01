Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2025) - STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) ("STLLR" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional encouraging results from its characterization program at the Hollinger Tailings Project ("Hollinger") located in the Timmins Mining Camp, Ontario, Canada.

Key takeaways from additional results at the Hollinger characterization program:

Consistent grade profiles: Results from the latest batch continue to demonstrate uniform grade distribution across drilled intervals, with most holes returning mineralized values throughout their full length.

Gold grades warrant further studies: Most holes returned grades that justify advancing toward a potential mineral resource estimate and further economic evaluation.

Drilling complete; 20% of holes reported: With this latest release, results have now been published for 81 of the 423 completed sonic drill holes. The holes reported to date are primarily located in the north-central portion of Hollinger. The characterization program is now complete and assay results for the remaining holes are pending.

Table 1: Hollinger Characterization Program Assay Highlights (For more information see Tables 2 & 3 and Figures 1 to 4):

Zone Hole ID Assay Result Hollinger HTF25-061 0.50 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 24.40 metres ("m") (including 0.53 g/t Au over 2.15 m & 0.60 g/t Au over 13.00 m) Hollinger HTF25-063 0.50 g/t Au over 21.35 m (including 0.55 g/t Au over 11.25 m) Hollinger HTF25-065 0.50 g/t Au over 19.80 m (including 0.51 over 3.50 m & 0.54 m 10.05 m) Hollinger HTF25-083 0.51 g/t Au over 19.80 m (including 0.53 g/t Au over 15.25 m)

Keyvan Salehi, P.Eng., MBA, President, CEO, and Director of STLLR, commented: "We continue to see consistent gold grades throughout the full length of most holes at Hollinger, supporting the potential for mining and milling, subject to further technical evaluation. This latest batch builds on earlier results, extending the zone of mineralized continuity to approximately 500 metres."

"We've released 81 of the 423 holes at Hollinger. The characterization program is now complete, and we will provide further updates as we receive the remaining assay results in the coming weeks."

Hollinger Characterization Program

Located in southeast Timmins, Ontario, the Hollinger Tailings Project holds tailings from the historic Hollinger Mine, once the world's largest gold mine. Operating from 1910 to 1968, it produced 19 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 9.9 grams per tonne.1 The site contains an estimated 50-60 million tonnes of tailings. Recent amendments to Ontario's Mining Act2 streamline permitting, enabling reprocessing of legacy tailings while promoting environmental remediation. With low capital requirements and favorable gold prices, the Company believes that Hollinger offers significant upside potential.

In February 2025, STLLR launched a characterization program to assess the project's value, establish a path towards a mineral resource estimate, and gather information for a recovery and remediation plan. The Company has completed 11,223 m from 423 holes using sonic drills, with the holes spaced by 50 m in a grid pattern. The results continue to demonstrate consistent gold grades across multiple holes, reinforcing the case for advancing toward a mineral resource estimate and preliminary economic analysis at today's strong gold prices. Please review Figures 1 to 4 and Tables 1 to 3 for further context.





Figure 1: Hollinger Characterization Program - Drill Location Map



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/250351_da32cd1b745d4a21_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Hollinger Characterization Program - Drill Location Map Zoomed In



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/250351_da32cd1b745d4a21_002full.jpg





Figure 3: Hollinger Characterization Program - Section "N-S"



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/250351_da32cd1b745d4a21_003full.jpg





Figure 4: Hollinger Characterization Program - Section "E-W"



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/250351_da32cd1b745d4a21_004full.jpg

Table 2: Hollinger Characterization Intercepts*

Target Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Grade

(g/t Au) Metal Factor

(g/t Au x m) Hollinger HTF25-061 0.00 24.40 24.40 0.50 12.25 Hollinger including 0.00 2.15 2.15 0.53 1.15 Hollinger including 9.15 22.15 13.00 0.60 7.77 Hollinger HTF25-063 0.00 21.35 21.35 0.50 10.74 Hollinger including 9.15 20.40 11.25 0.55 6.17 Hollinger HTF25-065 0.00 19.80 19.80 0.50 9.92 Hollinger including 0.00 3.50 3.50 0.51 1.80 Hollinger including 9.75 19.80 10.05 0.54 5.47 Hollinger HTF25-067 0.00 23.40 23.40 0.44 10.39 Hollinger including 16.75 23.40 6.65 0.57 3.77 Hollinger HTF25-069 0.00 24.21 24.21 0.45 11.00 Hollinger including 0.00 1.80 1.80 0.64 1.14 Hollinger HTF25-071 2.40 26.70 24.30 0.43 10.55 Hollinger including 21.35 25.90 4.55 0.58 2.63 Hollinger HTF25-073 0.00 26.70 26.70 0.35 9.23 Hollinger HTF25-082 8.60 23.65 15.05 0.45 6.70 Hollinger HTF25-083 0.00 19.80 19.80 0.51 10.15 Hollinger including 3.05 18.30 15.25 0.53 8.15 Hollinger HTF25-084 8.35 24.40 16.05 0.40 6.43 Hollinger including 19.00 21.35 2.35 0.71 1.66 Hollinger HTF25-085 0.00 15.25 15.25 0.48 7.37 Hollinger including 0.00 3.05 3.05 0.56 1.70 Hollinger including 5.20 15.25 10.05 0.51 5.08 Hollinger HTF25-086 8.55 25.90 17.35 0.34 5.94 Hollinger including 16.00 18.30 2.30 0.50 1.15 Hollinger HTF25-087 3.70 25.90 22.20 0.46 10.26 Hollinger including 13.00 25.90 12.90 0.55 7.05 Hollinger HTF25-088 9.61 28.70 19.09 0.30 5.69 Hollinger HTF25-089 7.30 29.70 22.40 0.42 9.50 Hollinger including 18.30 24.40 6.10 0.54 3.28 Hollinger HTF25-090 7.05 23.00 15.95 0.45 7.19 Hollinger including 17.50 22.30 4.80 0.57 2.73 Hollinger HTF25-091 7.15 25.90 18.75 0.40 7.59 Hollinger including 17.55 23.60 6.05 0.50 3.03 Hollinger HTF25-093 6.10 22.85 16.75 0.38 6.35 Hollinger including 18.30 19.80 1.50 0.54 0.82 Hollinger HTF25-094 9.75 23.95 14.20 0.36 5.09 Hollinger HTF25-095 7.20 25.10 17.90 0.43 7.75 Hollinger including 18.30 24.40 6.10 0.52 3.15 Hollinger HTF25-096 9.00 26.40 17.40 0.34 5.87 Hollinger HTF25-097 8.05 25.90 17.85 0.40 7.22 Hollinger including 18.30 21.35 3.05 0.68 2.07 Hollinger HTF25-098 2.70 22.00 19.30 0.27 5.12 Hollinger HTF25-101 8.70 24.40 15.70 0.39 6.06 Hollinger HTF25-102 7.10 25.70 18.60 0.31 5.76 Hollinger HTF25-103 7.20 10.65 3.45 0.43 1.49 Hollinger and 13.70 24.40 10.70 0.34 3.67 Hollinger HTF25-106 0.60 18.30 17.70 0.26 4.62 Hollinger HTF25-107 8.75 26.50 17.75 0.35 6.28 Hollinger including 19.80 21.35 1.55 0.77 1.19 Hollinger HTF25-110 0.75 18.65 17.90 0.26 4.57 Hollinger HTF25-114 6.85 25.90 19.05 0.27 5.17 Hollinger HTF25-116 5.40 20.10 14.70 0.30 4.38 Hollinger HTF25-118 5.55 16.00 10.45 0.43 4.45

*Note: Included intercepts are calculated using a 0.5 g/t Au cut-off and a maximum of 2 m internal dilutions

Table 3: Hollinger Characterization Hole Details

Zone Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Az Inclination End of Hole Depth (m) Hollinger HTF25-061 476504.767 5367017.903 318.54 0 -90 27.45 Hollinger HTF25-063 476558.253 5367018.055 318.98 0 -90 24.40 Hollinger HTF25-065 476607.301 5367018.648 319.36 0 -90 19.80 Hollinger HTF25-067 476664.322 5367023.796 321.45 0 -90 25.90 Hollinger HTF25-069 476661.807 5366966.128 321.30 0 -90 27.20 Hollinger HTF25-071 476654.837 5366917.188 321.61 0 -90 27.45 Hollinger HTF25-073 476656.226 5366872.755 320.52 0 -90 30.50 Hollinger HTF25-082 476856.637 5367017.421 327.00 0 -90 25.90 Hollinger HTF25-083 476710.192 5367023.616 321.62 0 -90 19.80 Hollinger HTF25-084 476857.912 5366967.903 327.33 0 -90 30.50 Hollinger HTF25-085 476756.950 5367016.466 321.39 0 -90 15.25 Hollinger HTF25-086 476860.063 5366920.659 327.02 0 -90 28.95 Hollinger HTF25-087 476713.145 5366965.873 324.45 0 -90 30.50 Hollinger HTF25-088 476854.786 5366869.039 327.40 0 -90 33.50 Hollinger HTF25-089 476714.988 5366922.055 325.99 0 -90 30.50 Hollinger HTF25-090 476902.548 5367018.153 327.59 0 -90 27.45 Hollinger HTF25-091 476719.327 5366867.138 327.00 0 -90 25.90 Hollinger HTF25-093 476759.274 5366962.227 325.74 0 -90 22.85 Hollinger HTF25-094 476906.537 5366918.253 327.46 0 -90 25.90 Hollinger HTF25-095 476758.135 5366917.276 325.93 0 -90 28.95 Hollinger HTF25-096 476911.024 5366877.513 325.80 0 -90 27.45 Hollinger HTF25-097 476762.264 5366870.719 325.95 0 -90 25.90 Hollinger HTF25-098 476908.766 5366821.417 320.22 0 -90 25.90 Hollinger HTF25-101 476814.688 5367007.116 326.97 0 -90 27.45 Hollinger HTF25-102 476957.174 5366874.850 324.87 0 -90 28.95 Hollinger HTF25-103 476808.142 5366968.937 325.96 0 -90 25.90 Hollinger HTF25-106 477006.727 5366872.153 318.41 0 -90 21.35 Hollinger HTF25-107 476806.890 5366868.039 327.07 0 -90 30.50 Hollinger HTF25-110 477007.889 5366820.191 318.10 0 -90 22.85 Hollinger HTF25-114 477009.602 5366920.621 324.61 0 -90 28.95 Hollinger HTF25-116 476961.488 5366968.500 324.63 0 -90 24.40 Hollinger HTF25-118 476961.368 5367015.555 324.85 0 -90 30.50

Quality Control Procedures

Tailings core is collected by four-inch diameter continuous sonic coring. Tailings samples are cut, with half sent to ALS Laboratories Inc. (ALS) for drying to a maximum temperature of 60-degree Celsius. The samples are then sieved through a -180 µm screen (Tyler 80 mesh) to a 1.00 kg split of homogenize minus fraction material. A 50 g charge is Fire Assayed and analyzed using an AAS finish for Gold. Samples above 10.00 g/t Au are analyzed by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. ALS is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. STLLR inserts independent certified reference material and blanks with the samples and assays routine pulp repeats, as well as completing routine third-party check assays at Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd.

Qualified Person

John McBride, MSc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for STLLR, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 for this project, has reviewed and approved of the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About STLLR Gold

STLLR Gold Inc. (TSX: STLR) (OTCQX: STLRF) (FSE: O9D) is a Canadian gold development company actively advancing two cornerstone gold projects in Canada: The Tower Gold Project in the Timmins Mining Camp in Ontario and the Colomac Gold Project located north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. Each of these two projects has the potential for a long-life and large-scale operation and are surrounded by exploration land with favourable upside potential. STLLR's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards rapidly advancing these projects.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the potential advancement of Hollinger to a mineral resource estimate and economic studies, the timing of the remaining results from Hollinger, the continuing characteristics of the grade and mineralization profile of Hollinger, the amenability of Hollinger mineralization to mining and milling, and the upside potential of Hollinger. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "accelerate", "add" or "additional", "advancing", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "appears", "believes", "can be", "conceptual", "confidence", "continue", "convert" or "conversion", "deliver", "demonstrating", "estimates", "encouraging", "expand" or "expanding" or "expansion", "expect" or "expectations", "fast-track", "forecasts", "forward", "goal", "improves", "increase", "intends", "justification", "leading", "plans", "potential" or "potentially", "pro-forma", "promise", "prospective", "prioritize", "reflects", "re-rating", "robust", "scheduled", "stronger", "suggesting" or "suggests", "support", "updating", "upside", "will be" or "will consider", "work towards", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of STLLR to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with required regulatory approvals, the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, the ongoing wars and their effect on supply chains, environmental risks, pandemic risks, permitting timelines, capex, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, available on www.sedarplus.ca. Although STLLR has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. STLLR does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

1 Hollinger Historical Production Statistics, Geology Ontario database: https://www.geologyontario.mines.gov.on.ca/persistent-linking?mineral-inventory=MDI42A06NW00007

2 Ontario's new "Mining Act for Recovery of Minerals" regulation to be in effect July 1, 2025. For more details: https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/1005407/ontario-supporting-recovery-of-residual-metals-and-minerals

