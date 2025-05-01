Bridgeline Digital: Leading Electrical Distributor Strengthens eCommerce Search Experience with HawkSearch and Optimizely

New AI-Driven Enhancements Improve Product Discovery and Personalization

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, announced that a leading electrical distributor has expanded its use of HawkSearch to further enhance its eCommerce experience through the Optimizely Connector, built by Xngage.

Building on their current success with HawkSearch, the distributor is investing in new capabilities to make product discovery faster, smarter, and more relevant. A key focus is improving search relevancy and tuning, ensuring users quickly find exactly what they need with greater precision and fewer clicks.

As part of this new initiative, the distributor has deployed Unit of Measure Conversion to simplify technical product searches, making it easier for customers to locate items based on various measurement inputs. Additionally, the distributor plans to roll out Smart Search later this summer, bringing AI-powered personalization to the forefront of its digital strategy. The distributor will strengthen its use of HawkSearch's functionality to meet growing customer demands and accelerate future innovation.

"This collaboration highlights our shared commitment to helping distributors deliver smarter, more efficient product discovery experiences," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "We're proud to strengthen this partnership and continue driving innovation with HawkSearch and Optimizely."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Colvin

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/leading-electrical-distributor-strengthens-ecommerce-search-exper-1021305