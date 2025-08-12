Bridgeline Digital: Do It Best Selects HawkSearch for Large-Scale Personalized Commerce Experience

HawkSearch Delivers Real-Time Local Pricing and Availability for 175,000+ Products Across Thousands of Stores

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced today the successful launch of a customized HawkSearch implementation for Do It Best, a leading retail enterprise operating on the Adobe Commerce platform.

HawkSearch now powers search across 175,000+ products with real-time inventory and pricing for thousands of store locations. Customers see accurate local stock and pricing the moment they search, with the ability to filter and sort by availability at the store-level. The API-driven integration ensures enterprise-grade speed and uptime, processing product and inventory data for 3,000 locations every hour.

Merchandising teams can instantly boost in-stock products or bury out-of-stock items at the store and regional level. If a product isn't available locally, HawkSearch automatically pulls from regional warehouses for ship-to-store fulfillment.

"This implementation showcases HawkSearch's unmatched flexibility and performance for large-scale, omnichannel enterprises," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "Our ability to tailor search logic and infrastructure delivers real-time relevance that drives conversion and customer satisfaction."

