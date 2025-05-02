Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.05.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Met-Kohle-Margen, die selbst Branchengrößen blass aussehen lassen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
30.04.25
15:29 Uhr
3,060 Euro
-0,040
-1,29 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0403,32008:50
Dow Jones News
02.05.2025 08:33 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
02-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 1 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            70,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            267.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            265.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            265.9441p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,089,873 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,956,577.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases:01/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 265.9441

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
718                266.60      08:20:30          00075113010TRLO0      XLON 
848                266.00      08:20:30          00075113011TRLO0      XLON 
77                266.00      08:24:57          00075113240TRLO0      XLON 
697                266.00      08:24:57          00075113241TRLO0      XLON 
744                265.20      08:39:24          00075113811TRLO0      XLON 
200                267.00      08:54:59          00075114182TRLO0      XLON 
602                267.00      08:54:59          00075114183TRLO0      XLON 
790                267.00      09:01:15          00075114301TRLO0      XLON 
600                266.40      09:03:04          00075114361TRLO0      XLON 
749                266.40      09:05:23          00075114393TRLO0      XLON 
728                266.20      09:05:23          00075114394TRLO0      XLON 
149                266.40      09:15:22          00075114645TRLO0      XLON 
64                266.40      09:15:22          00075114646TRLO0      XLON 
86                266.40      09:15:22          00075114647TRLO0      XLON 
80                266.40      09:15:22          00075114648TRLO0      XLON 
69                266.40      09:15:22          00075114649TRLO0      XLON 
291                266.40      09:15:22          00075114650TRLO0      XLON 
83                266.40      09:15:22          00075114651TRLO0      XLON 
789                266.00      09:28:19          00075115197TRLO0      XLON 
6789               266.00      10:10:20          00075116471TRLO0      XLON 
802                266.00      10:10:20          00075116472TRLO0      XLON 
790                266.00      10:16:48          00075116655TRLO0      XLON 
690                265.80      10:24:30          00075117014TRLO0      XLON 
618                265.80      10:24:30          00075117015TRLO0      XLON 
1071               266.00      10:33:21          00075117415TRLO0      XLON 
1512               266.00      10:48:48          00075118110TRLO0      XLON 
535                265.20      10:59:55          00075118559TRLO0      XLON 
735                266.00      11:19:52          00075119049TRLO0      XLON 
702                266.00      11:26:02          00075119365TRLO0      XLON 
1694               266.00      11:29:02          00075119512TRLO0      XLON 
200                265.40      11:45:38          00075119909TRLO0      XLON 
200                265.40      11:45:38          00075119910TRLO0      XLON 
200                265.40      11:45:38          00075119911TRLO0      XLON 
65                265.40      11:45:38          00075119912TRLO0      XLON 
803                265.00      11:47:40          00075119935TRLO0      XLON 
1117               266.00      12:14:34          00075120504TRLO0      XLON 
370                266.00      12:14:34          00075120505TRLO0      XLON 
446                266.00      12:14:34          00075120506TRLO0      XLON 
313                266.00      12:14:34          00075120507TRLO0      XLON 
605                265.80      12:22:16          00075120746TRLO0      XLON 
153                265.80      12:22:16          00075120747TRLO0      XLON 
2787               266.00      12:38:22          00075121096TRLO0      XLON 
664                266.00      12:43:25          00075121196TRLO0      XLON 
671                266.00      12:51:14          00075121486TRLO0      XLON 
704                266.00      13:00:00          00075121907TRLO0      XLON 
801                266.00      13:08:00          00075122093TRLO0      XLON 
845                265.40      13:20:01          00075122333TRLO0      XLON 
686                265.60      13:30:02          00075122660TRLO0      XLON 
174                265.60      13:31:10          00075122685TRLO0      XLON 
731                265.60      13:34:10          00075122756TRLO0      XLON 
791                265.20      13:36:56          00075122844TRLO0      XLON 
338                265.80      13:49:38          00075123171TRLO0      XLON 
159                265.80      13:49:38          00075123172TRLO0      XLON 
1708               266.00      13:50:48          00075123190TRLO0      XLON 
714                266.00      13:54:49          00075123325TRLO0      XLON 
758                265.80      14:07:49          00075123730TRLO0      XLON 
1134               265.80      14:19:09          00075124098TRLO0      XLON 
38                265.80      14:19:09          00075124099TRLO0      XLON 
25                265.80      14:19:09          00075124100TRLO0      XLON 
669                265.80      14:22:35          00075124218TRLO0      XLON 
351                266.00      14:24:59          00075124346TRLO0      XLON 
977                266.00      14:24:59          00075124347TRLO0      XLON 
787                266.00      14:28:01          00075124474TRLO0      XLON 
1943               266.00      14:37:53          00075125008TRLO0      XLON 
1031               266.00      14:42:53          00075125330TRLO0      XLON 
670                266.00      14:44:44          00075125513TRLO0      XLON 
703                266.00      14:47:57          00075125700TRLO0      XLON 
677                266.00      14:51:51          00075125936TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

656                266.00      14:55:26          00075126204TRLO0      XLON 
723                266.00      14:58:09          00075126370TRLO0      XLON 
759                266.00      15:01:34          00075126572TRLO0      XLON 
726                266.00      15:04:34          00075126683TRLO0      XLON 
779                266.00      15:08:31          00075126907TRLO0      XLON 
686                266.00      15:11:31          00075127025TRLO0      XLON 
717                266.00      15:14:57          00075127092TRLO0      XLON 
690                266.00      15:18:23          00075127240TRLO0      XLON 
772                266.00      15:21:24          00075127381TRLO0      XLON 
358                266.00      15:26:00          00075127652TRLO0      XLON 
331                266.00      15:26:00          00075127653TRLO0      XLON 
695                266.00      15:30:07          00075127877TRLO0      XLON 
659                266.00      15:33:08          00075128030TRLO0      XLON 
648                266.00      15:36:08          00075128163TRLO0      XLON 
750                266.00      15:39:08          00075128242TRLO0      XLON 
772                265.20      15:45:56          00075128511TRLO0      XLON 
699                265.00      15:45:56          00075128512TRLO0      XLON 
580                265.80      16:03:39          00075129694TRLO0      XLON 
1649               265.80      16:03:39          00075129695TRLO0      XLON 
252                266.00      16:04:08          00075129728TRLO0      XLON 
697                266.00      16:04:08          00075129729TRLO0      XLON 
1647               266.00      16:09:08          00075129986TRLO0      XLON 
768                266.00      16:11:38          00075130122TRLO0      XLON 
733                265.80      16:15:18          00075130418TRLO0      XLON 
758                266.00      16:17:08          00075130674TRLO0      XLON 
298                266.00      16:19:30          00075130826TRLO0      XLON 
507                266.00      16:19:30          00075130827TRLO0      XLON 
381                266.00      16:22:14          00075131080TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  385764 
EQS News ID:  2128578 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2128578&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.