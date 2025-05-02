Done.ai Group AB: Done.ai Group AB Closes Acquisitions of Frisikt AS and We Assist AS

Done.ai Group AB ("Done.ai") today announces the closing of the previously communicated acquisitions of Frisikt AS and We Assist AS.

These transactions represent important milestones in Done.ai's strategy to build the leading AI-native business platform across the Nordics, combining intelligent software with embedded financial and operational services.

Summary of Key Transaction Terms:

- Frisikt AS: Done.ai has acquired 51% of the shares in Frisikt AS for a total consideration of approximately MNOK 102, comprising a combination of acquiring subscription rights and new share issue of MNOK 50 with MNOK 37 retained in the company and MNOK 52 seller credit payable by 31 August 2025 in cash or shares.

- We Assist AS: Done.ai has acquired 100% of the shares in We Assist AS and its Danish subsidiary for a total consideration of approximately MNOK 16, including a MNOK 11 seller credit payable by 31 August 2025 in cash or shares.

Both acquisitions have now been formally closed following final board approval and the successful completion of financial and legal due diligence.

The acquisitions were originally announced on:

- 18 March 2025: Frisikt AS

- 9 April 2025: We Assist AS

"These closings mark a critical step in Done.ai's platform expansion," said Staffan Herbst, CEO & CFO of Done.ai. "With Frisikt and We Assist onboard, we accelerate our ability to offer a fully integrated solution for businesses, spanning financial operations, compliance, CRM, and AI."

About Done.ai

Done.ai has entered a new chapter marking its transformation from a traditional ERP vendor into a one-stop shop for modern businesses, offering an integrated suite of AI-powered tools that span the full operational workflow. With a modular, API-first architecture, businesses can manage their entire value chain, from first customer touchpoint to back-end accounting, fully integrated in one automated, end-to-end platform.

Through the integration of embedded financial services such as automated treasury management, payment solutions, spend management, and open banking, Done.ai aims to redefine how businesses manage liquidity and financial operations. These services will initially be launched through an exclusive three-year distribution agreement to 24SevenOffice's extensive customer base, ensuring rapid rollout and adoption.

Combining deep technological expertise, strategic partnerships, and AI-driven automation, Done.ai delivers real-time financial control, operational efficiency, and unmatched scalability, positioning the company as a leading AI-native fintech platform for the business sector.

Done.ai is headquartered in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DONE.