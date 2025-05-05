Mendus AB: Mendus strengthens late-stage clinical development ability and appoints Dr Tariq Mughal as Chief Medical Officer

Mendus AB ("Mendus" publ; IMMU. ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies targeting tumor recurrence, today announced the appointment of Tariq Mughal, MD FRCP FRCPath, as Chief Medical Officer, effective per today, May 5th, 2025. The appointment of Dr Mughal strengthens Mendus' late-stage clinical development ability, following positive Phase 2 data with its lead product vididencel in acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Tariq Mughal completed his medical training in London, UK and in Denver, Colorado, USA. In his clinical career, Dr Mughal specialized in acute myeloid leukemia, chronic myeloid leukemia, malignant melanoma, and breast cancer, ushering precision medicine into the NHS and beyond. He is since 2011 Clinical Professor of Medicine, Tufts University Cancer Centre, Boston, MA. Prior to joining Mendus, Dr Mughal was Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical Drug Development at Stemline Therapeutics/Menarini, New York, NY, and previously served as Vice President Clinical/Medical Affairs at Foundation Medicine/Roche, Cambridge, MA.

"With over four decades of leadership in hematology, oncology and pharmaceutical industry research and development, Tariq Mughal brings a strong combination of clinical expertise, strategic global oversight and a proven ability to drive transformative early- and late-stage drug development," said Mendus CEO Erik Manting. "Based on his capacity to balance scientific rigor with market demands, Tariq is in a position to support our late-stage development strategy in AML and to explore additional patient populations that may benefit from treatment with vididencel."

Dr Mughal will oversee Mendus' global clinical development strategy and transition to a late-stage clinical oncology company, including the preparations for the registration trial with vididencel in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), broadening of the addressable patient population in AML and other blood-borne tumors and earlier-stage pipeline programs. Dr Jeroen Rovers, who has served as Mendus CMO since 2018, has decided to step back after a short transition period. "We are very thankful for Jeroen's contributions to Mendus and the progress realized with the vididencel program under his watch during the past years," said Erik Manting.

"I have built my career researching and helping those struggling with blood-borne tumors, so joining Mendus at this stage in its strategy makes sense. I see tremendous potential in the vididencel program as a novel immunotherapy for AML and other hematological malignancies based on its promising Phase 2 data, demonstrating durable responses in AML patients with measurable residual disease," Dr Mughal said. "This represents a unique opportunity to develop and bring to market vididencel as an active immunotherapy to serve AML and other blood cancer patients, together with global specialists in the field."

"The recruitment of Tariq is key to Mendus' growth plans. His extensive international drug development experience, strong international network and big pharma experience will be invaluable in Mendus' shift into a late-stage pharmaceutical company with preparations for a registration trial in AML ongoing and as Mendus looks at strategies to broaden our positioning AML and other blood cancers," said Mendus Chairman Sven Andreasson.

About Mendus AB (publ)

Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving long-term survival for cancer patients, while preserving health and quality of life. We leverage our understanding of dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. https://www.mendus.com/

