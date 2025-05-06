Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.05.2025
WKN: A1H43V | ISIN: SE0003086214
Metacon AB: Metacon publishes annual report for 2024

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metacon AB (publ) has today published its annual report and consolidated accounts with auditor's report for the financial year 2024. The annual report is available on Metacon's website, www.metacon.com/financial-reports/.

Download the annual report here

For further information, please contact Christer Wikner, on 0707-647389 or e-mail info@metacon.com

About Metacon AB (publ)

Metacon AB (publ) develops and manufactures energy systems to produce fossil-free "green" hydrogen. In the Electrolysis business unit and in close partnership with world leader PERIC Hydrogen Technologies, Handan, China, Metacon offers complete electrolysis plants for large-scale production of hydrogen. Metacon also offers production-integrated hydrogen refueling stations, a globally growing area within clean transport. The products in the Reforming business unit are based, among other things, on Metacon's patented HIWAR® technology that generates hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming of biogas or other hydrocarbons such as bioethanol. The development of Metacon's reforming products is carried out within the wholly owned subsidiary Metacon S.A. in Patras, Greece. The business is focused on catalytic process chemistry and advanced, compact reformers for high-efficiency hydrogen production. www.metacon.com

For further information please see:
www.metacon.com | X: @Metaconab | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/metaconab

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/metacon-ab/r/metacon-publishes-annual-report-for-2024,c4145281

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17030/4145281/3429302.pdf

Annual Report 2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/metacon-publishes-annual-report-for-2024-302446846.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
