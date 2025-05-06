Mendus AB: Mendus AB Interim Report January - March 2025

Phase 3 preparations and broader pipeline developments progress

In the first quarter of 2025, Mendus provided a summary of the supportive feedback from EMA and FDA related to the preparations for a registration trial with our lead product vididencel in AML.



The feedback was based on our questions related to registration trial design and other considerations, including steps required for the transition to large-scale production. The objective of our manufacturing alliance with NorthX Biologics is to accomplish large-scale GMP production of vididencel in the second half of 2025, representing a major milestone for late-stage clinical development.



Parallel to the ongoing Phase 3 preparations, we are expanding the clinical development of vididencel and in February we announced that the first patient was enrolled in the AMLM22-CADENCE trial, a randomized-controlled combination trial with oral azacitidine supported by the Australasian Leukaemia and Lymphoma Group (ALLG). We are also preparing additional clinical trials to explore the broader positioning of vididencel in AML and other blood-borne tumors.



For our solid tumor program in ovarian cancer, we presented, together with our academic collaborators at the University Medical Centre Groningen (UMCG), for the first time the use of the platform to expand tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) from ovarian cancer tissue samples at the Immunotherapy of Cancer (ITOC) conference held early April. The observed strong expansion of functional TILs could lead to improved production of TILs for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other solid tumors. Together with UMCG, we will also present data from the ongoing ALISON ovarian cancer trial at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting (ASCO) in May.



As our Phase 3 preparations and broader pipeline developments progress, we look forward to keeping our stakeholders informed and thank you for your continued interest in Mendus.

Erik Manting, Ph.D.



Chief Executive Officer

Significant events of Q1 2025

Net sales for the period amounted to KSEK - (-)

Result for the period amounted to KSEK -30,482 (-35,614)

Earnings and diluted earnings per share totaled to SEK -0.61 (-0.83*)

Cash runway until beginning of 2026.

Mendus announced a summary of the feedback received from FDA and EMA in the fourth quarter of 2024. The feedback is supportive of the preparations for a registration trial with vididencel in AML.

Mendus announced that the first patient was enrolled in the AMLM22-CADENCE trial, which studies Mendus' lead product vididencel as a novel maintenance therapy in acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Significant events after end of reporting period

Mendus presented data at the Immunotherapy of Cancer Conference (ITOC) supporting the use of its DCOne platform to expand ovarian cancer tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs). The data support the use of Mendus' DCOne platform to overcome key hurdles in the production of TIL-based therapies for solid tumor indications.

Financial summary



Amounts in KSEK 2025

Jan - Mar 2024

Jan - Mar 2024

Jan - Dec







Revenue - - - Operating profit/loss -30,222 -35,317 -130,655 Net profit/loss -30,482 -35,614 -128,399 Earnings/loss per share,





before and after dilution (SEK)* -0.61 -0.83 -2.64 Cash 84,730 88,186 101,905 Shareholders equity 614,539 672,131 645,149 Number of employees 28 28 28

* The comparative numbers recalculated taking into account the reverse split, 20:1

