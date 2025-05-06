RVRC Holding AB: Continued growth for RevolutionRace

Financial development & significant events during the third quarter (1 Jan - 31 Mar)

Sales growth in local currencies amounted to 2 percent.

Net sales for the period increased by 2 percent and amounted to SEK 486 (478) million.

Gross profit amounted to SEK 337 (342) million, corresponding to a gross margin of 69.4 (71.5) percent.

Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 101 (101) million.

EBIT amounted to SEK 80 (101) million.

Adjusted EBIT margin amounted to 20.8 (21.0) percent and EBIT margin to 16.4 (21.0) percent.

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 0.57 (0.72) and after dilution to SEK 0.57 (0.71).

About RevolutionRace

RVRC Holding AB (publ) (RevolutionRace) is a fast-growing outdoor brand offering multifunctional products including clothes, shoes, backpacks, and accessories to people with an active lifestyle. RevolutionRace ambition is to create high-quality, colorful, and affordable outdoor products with an amazing design and fit at unmatched value under the tagline "Nature is our playground." The company operates with a digital D2C business model reaching customers in approximately 40 countries. The company was founded in 2013 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021. RevolutionRace is on a mission - to make the nature accessible for everyone!

