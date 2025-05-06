Innovative EV Technologies dba E-Cite Motors: E-Cite Motors to Expand U.S. Manufacturing and Increase Domestic Component Sourcing Amid Favorable Economic Conditions and Rising Tariffs

E-Cite to Accelerate U.S. Production of Key Components Including Body Panels, Wheels, and Lighting for Its RJ, RT, and GT Models in Response to Tariff Pressures and Economic Tailwinds

BOTHELL, WA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Innovative EV Technologies, Inc. formerly VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors Group, (OTC PINK:VAPR) an innovative low-volume automobile manufacturer, today announced a strategic expansion of its U.S.-based manufacturing and sourcing operations. The decision comes in response to favorable shifts in economic indicators, a strengthening domestic market, and evolving global trade dynamics.

Citing increasingly punitive tariffs on imported auto components and growing consumer demand for American-made vehicles, E-Cite Motors will increase its commitment to U.S. suppliers and production facilities across key vehicle categories, including its cutting-edge electric models.

"As the economic environment in the United States becomes more conducive to advanced manufacturing, E-Cite is proud to be able to bring more of our production home," said Barry Henthorn, CEO of E-Cite Motors. "This move isn't just about responding to tariffs - it's about investing in American innovation, resilience, and workforce."

Key Drivers Behind the Expansion:

Tariff Strategy : Recent increases in import tariffs on key vehicle components have made domestic sourcing more economically viable.

Strengthening U.S. Economy : With interest rates stabilizing and consumer confidence on the rise, E-Cite views the American market as a fertile ground for growth.

Supply Chain Optimization : Nearshoring critical components will reduce delivery times, mitigate risk, and enhance production flexibility.

Brand Value & Consumer Trust: "Made in the USA" continues to hold strong appeal among environmentally and economically conscious buyers.

The company will immediately begin transitioning the sourcing of several key components including body panels, lighting systems, and wheels, to domestic suppliers for its RJ and RT Truck/SUV platforms, as well as its flagship American sports car, the GT. Additionally, battery enclosures, chassis systems, and advanced glazing for the GT will also shift to U.S.-based manufacturing partners. E-Cite is in the final stages of planning expanded U.S. assembly operations, with full details to be announced later this quarter.

As part of its broader growth strategy, E-Cite will continue leveraging partnerships with leading OEM suppliers, including access to Mega Factory infrastructure, to scale production without the traditional capital burdens of a legacy automaker.

Innovative EV Technologies dba E-Cite Motors

www.ecitemotors.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Bothell, WA that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric and ICE vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. Innovative (VAPR) acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors, Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com, and N2A Motors www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.

CONTACT:

Innovative EV Technologies dba E-Cite Motors

ceo@ecitemotors.com

