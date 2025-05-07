DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Klöckner & Co (KCO) reported Loss for first quarter of -EUR28 millionThe company's earnings came in at -EUR28 million, or -EUR0.28 per share. This compares with -EUR33 million, or -EUR0.33 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 4.1% to EUR1.666 billion from EUR1.737 billion last year.Klöckner & Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -EUR28 Mln. vs. -EUR33 Mln. last year. -EPS: -EUR0.28 vs. -EUR0.33 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.666 Bln vs. EUR1.737 Bln last year.For the first quarter, Klockner posted EBITDA before material special effects of EUR 42 million, unchanged when compared with EUR 42 million, registered for the same period last year.Looking ahead, for the second quarter, citing a positive price trend in the steel prices, the company expects EBITDA before material special effects of EUR 60 million to EUR 90 million, higher than EUR 42 million, recorded for the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX