Mittwoch, 07.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warren Buffetts Vermächtnis: Kohle, Gold und der Aufstieg von…
WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 | Ticker-Symbol: 21T
Frankfurt
07.05.25 | 08:37
5,850 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
07.05.2025 08:06 Uhr
48 Leser
Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 07

Bodycotewww.bodycote.com

7 May 2025

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback extension programme announced on 20 December 2024 (the Extended Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

6 May 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

87,413

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

503.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

493.80p

Volume weighted average price paid per share

(pence per share)

498.8258p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 178,977,051 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of this Extended Programme, the Company has purchased a total of 3,499,362 Ordinary Shares. In addition to the 8,979,759 Ordinary Shares purchased under the Share Buyback Programme which commenced in March 2024 and concluded in January 2025, the Company has purchased a total of 12,479,121 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of UK Listing Rule 9.6.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Chief Executive Officer

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Schedule of Purchases

Individual Transactions are included in the attached PDF document.



250507 - BOY Buyback transactions
© 2025 PR Newswire
