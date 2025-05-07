Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 07
7 May 2025
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback extension programme announced on 20 December 2024 (the Extended Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
6 May 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
87,413
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
503.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
493.80p
Volume weighted average price paid per share
(pence per share)
498.8258p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 178,977,051 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of this Extended Programme, the Company has purchased a total of 3,499,362 Ordinary Shares. In addition to the 8,979,759 Ordinary Shares purchased under the Share Buyback Programme which commenced in March 2024 and concluded in January 2025, the Company has purchased a total of 12,479,121 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of UK Listing Rule 9.6.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Jim Fairbairn, Chief Executive Officer
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Schedule of Purchases
