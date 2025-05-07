Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warren Buffetts Vermächtnis: Kohle, Gold und der Aufstieg von…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CT5P | ISIN: SE0016278154 | Ticker-Symbol: 999
Frankfurt
07.05.25 | 08:59
0,394 Euro
+2,34 % +0,009
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HILBERT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
07.05.2025 08:26 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hilbert Group Launches Two AI-Driven Crypto Funds for Enhanced Bitcoin & Ethereum Yields

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)

Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq: HILB B) today announced the launch of two AI-powered crypto hedge funds: the Hilbert Liberty Fund, launched April 1st, and the Hilbert Multi-Strat Fund, launched May 1st. Seed-funded by existing Hilbert investors, both vehicles combine strict risk controls with delta-neutral, low-volatility trading across spot, perpetuals, futures and options. A proprietary AI-engine selects derivative positions to maximise risk premium within defined tolerances.

Hilbert Liberty Fund
Investible as a single-strategy, non-directional fund - that targets enhanced yield on Bitcoin and Ethereum. By analysing the options volatility surface with a proprietary AI-algorithm, it captures risk premia through customised derivative positions, with occasional opportunistic directional trades.

Hilbert Multi-Strat Fund
A market-neutral, low-volatility fund that blends multiple alpha-seeking strategies such as cross-market and liquidity arbitrage, statistical arbitrage, automated market-making, mean reversion, volatility trading, and momentum. AI-driven Hierarchical Risk Parity rebalances exposures to underlying strategies, to optimise risk-adjusted returns.

Fees & Capacity

  • Management fee: 2%

  • Performance fee: 20%

  • Minimum investment size: $5 million (Liberty), $500 thousand (Multi-Strat)

  • Capacity: $500 million (Liberty), $3 billion+ (Multi-Strat)

Trading Oversight
Both funds are managed by incoming partner and board member Russell Thompson.

Comment
"Bitcoin yield products are the fastest-growing segment in crypto, driven by improved US regulatory environment and rising demand for Bitcoin as both a long-term investment and corporate treasury asset," said Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group. "Our acquisition of Liberty Road Capital enabled this rapid rollout and select strategies from these funds will power the yield on Syntetika's yield-carrying Bitcoin token."

For additional information, please contact:
Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB or
Niclas Sandström, Co-founder and board member in Hilbert Group AB
Phone: +46 8 502 353 00
Email: ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Hilbert Group Launches Two AI-Driven Crypto Funds for Enhanced Bitcoin & Ethereum Yields

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-group-launches-two-ai-driven-crypto-funds-for-enhanced-bitco-1024607

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.