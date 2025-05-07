Hilbert Group Launches Two AI-Driven Crypto Funds for Enhanced Bitcoin & Ethereum Yields

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)

Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq: HILB B) today announced the launch of two AI-powered crypto hedge funds: the Hilbert Liberty Fund, launched April 1st, and the Hilbert Multi-Strat Fund, launched May 1st. Seed-funded by existing Hilbert investors, both vehicles combine strict risk controls with delta-neutral, low-volatility trading across spot, perpetuals, futures and options. A proprietary AI-engine selects derivative positions to maximise risk premium within defined tolerances.

Hilbert Liberty Fund

Investible as a single-strategy, non-directional fund - that targets enhanced yield on Bitcoin and Ethereum. By analysing the options volatility surface with a proprietary AI-algorithm, it captures risk premia through customised derivative positions, with occasional opportunistic directional trades.

Hilbert Multi-Strat Fund

A market-neutral, low-volatility fund that blends multiple alpha-seeking strategies such as cross-market and liquidity arbitrage, statistical arbitrage, automated market-making, mean reversion, volatility trading, and momentum. AI-driven Hierarchical Risk Parity rebalances exposures to underlying strategies, to optimise risk-adjusted returns.

Fees & Capacity

Management fee: 2%

Performance fee: 20%

Minimum investment size: $5 million (Liberty), $500 thousand (Multi-Strat)

Capacity: $500 million (Liberty), $3 billion+ (Multi-Strat)

Trading Oversight

Both funds are managed by incoming partner and board member Russell Thompson.

Comment

"Bitcoin yield products are the fastest-growing segment in crypto, driven by improved US regulatory environment and rising demand for Bitcoin as both a long-term investment and corporate treasury asset," said Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group. "Our acquisition of Liberty Road Capital enabled this rapid rollout and select strategies from these funds will power the yield on Syntetika's yield-carrying Bitcoin token."

