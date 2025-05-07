Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.05.2025
WKN: A2QLVM | ISIN: GB00BLF79495 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
07.05.2025 16:03 Uhr
Zentra Group plc: Change of Auditor

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Zentra Group plc: Change of Auditor 

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) 
Zentra Group plc: Change of Auditor 
07-May-2025 / 14:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
7 May 2025 
 
ZENTRA GROUP PLC 
("Zentra", "the Company" or "the Group" or "ZNT") 
Change of Auditor 
 
 
Zentra Group PLC ("Zentra" or the "Company"), the Manchester based residential developer and development manager 
announces that following a competitive tender process KPMG Audit LLC ("KPMG") has resigned as the Company's auditor and 
the Board has approved the appointment of Crowe UK LLP ("Crowe") as the Company's new auditor. 
 
KPMG has confirmed to the Company that there are no matters connected with their ceasing to hold office that need to be 
brought to the attention of the members or creditors of the Company for the purposes of section 519 of the Companies 
Act 2006. As required by the Companies Act, Zentra will send a copy of the resignation letter to shareholders. 
 
Contacts 
 
Zentra Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Nick Courtney 
Finance Director 
Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk 
 
Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
About Zentra Group plc 
Zentra Group is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the 
North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. The Company is currently listed on the 
Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market, trading under the ticker ZNT. 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website 
www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      ZNT 
LEI Code:    2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  386869 
EQS News ID:  2132350 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2132350&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2025 09:30 ET (13:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
