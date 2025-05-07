DJ Zentra Group plc: Change of Auditor

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) Zentra Group plc: Change of Auditor 07-May-2025 / 14:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 May 2025 ZENTRA GROUP PLC ("Zentra", "the Company" or "the Group" or "ZNT") Change of Auditor Zentra Group PLC ("Zentra" or the "Company"), the Manchester based residential developer and development manager announces that following a competitive tender process KPMG Audit LLC ("KPMG") has resigned as the Company's auditor and the Board has approved the appointment of Crowe UK LLP ("Crowe") as the Company's new auditor. KPMG has confirmed to the Company that there are no matters connected with their ceasing to hold office that need to be brought to the attention of the members or creditors of the Company for the purposes of section 519 of the Companies Act 2006. As required by the Companies Act, Zentra will send a copy of the resignation letter to shareholders. Contacts Zentra Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk Nick Courtney Finance Director Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 About Zentra Group plc Zentra Group is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. The Company is currently listed on the Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market, trading under the ticker ZNT. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BLF79495 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: ZNT LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 386869 EQS News ID: 2132350 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

