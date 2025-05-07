DUG Foodtech AB: DUG Foodtech secures listings with 780 Kaufland stores in Germany

DUG Foodtech announces that its potato-based drinks, DUG Barista and DUG Unsweetened, will soon be available in 780 Kaufland stores across Germany.

Kaufland, a leading German hypermarket chain and part of the Schwarz Group, operates 780 stores nationwide. With a strong presence throughout the country, Kaufland offers a wide range of food and everyday essentials to millions of customers.

The plant-based milk market in Germany has been experiencing robust growth. In 2024, the market generated revenue of USD 1.073 billion and is projected to reach USD 1.735 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.* This surge reflects a growing consumer preference for plant-based alternatives, driven by increasing health awareness and environmental concerns.

"We are thrilled to partner with Kaufland to make DUG Barista and DUG Unsweetened available to a broader audience in Germany," says Helene Nielsen, CEO of DUG Foodtech. "This collaboration aligns with our commitment to sustainability and meets the growing demand for plant-based dairy alternatives. Given the progress in Germany, we see strong potential to achieve our revised financial target of 100 MSEK on a rolling 12-month basis."

With its unique potato-based formula, DUG offers a sustainable, allergen-friendly, low-sugar, and great-tasting alternative to both dairy and other plant-based dairy alternatives.

This information is such that DUG Foodtech AB (publ) is obligated to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on May 7, 2025, at 16:00 CEST.

