WKN: A2PZXX | ISIN: SE0013281979
München
07.05.25 | 09:50
0,160 Euro
-1,23 % -0,002
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
07.05.2025
DUG Foodtech AB: DUG Foodtech secures listings with 780 Kaufland stores in Germany

Finanznachrichten News

DUG Foodtech announces that its potato-based drinks, DUG Barista and DUG Unsweetened, will soon be available in 780 Kaufland stores across Germany.

Kaufland, a leading German hypermarket chain and part of the Schwarz Group, operates 780 stores nationwide. With a strong presence throughout the country, Kaufland offers a wide range of food and everyday essentials to millions of customers.

The plant-based milk market in Germany has been experiencing robust growth. In 2024, the market generated revenue of USD 1.073 billion and is projected to reach USD 1.735 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.* This surge reflects a growing consumer preference for plant-based alternatives, driven by increasing health awareness and environmental concerns.

"We are thrilled to partner with Kaufland to make DUG Barista and DUG Unsweetened available to a broader audience in Germany," says Helene Nielsen, CEO of DUG Foodtech. "This collaboration aligns with our commitment to sustainability and meets the growing demand for plant-based dairy alternatives. Given the progress in Germany, we see strong potential to achieve our revised financial target of 100 MSEK on a rolling 12-month basis."

With its unique potato-based formula, DUG offers a sustainable, allergen-friendly, low-sugar, and great-tasting alternative to both dairy and other plant-based dairy alternatives.

This information is such that DUG Foodtech AB (publ) is obligated to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above on May 7, 2025, at 16:00 CEST.

For more information, please contact:

DUG Foodtech AB

Helene Nielsen, CEO

Telephone: +46 732 22 76 35

E-mail: helene.nielsen@dugfoodtech.com


About DUG Foodtech AB (publ)

DUG Foodtech should be the natural choice for all actors in the transition to plant-based foods. The company's business concept is to use its own patented methods, innovative solutions and know-how to develop and sell products that the market demands. Changes are required for the food industry to reach its set climate goals. The company is contributing by its investment in plant-based foods with a low climate footprint, raw materials that are easily grown and available, and health benefits for the end consumer. The company and its well-established partners in priority markets and channels provide the conditions to grow in a global market, valued at USD 100 billion. The share is listed on Nasdaq First North and is traded under the name DUG. Read more at ir.dugdrinks.com. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser and can be contacted by phone: +46 8 5030 15 50 or e-mail: ca@mangold.se.

* https://www.grandviewresearch.com/horizon/outlook/plant-based-milk-market/germany


